Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data centre industry gets nearly USD 400 mn funding during Jan-Sep: Report

Indian data centre industry is emerging as an alternative real estate asset class and has attracted investment worth nearly USD 400 million during January-September this year, according to a report by property consultant Anarock and Mace.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:59 IST
Data centre industry gets nearly USD 400 mn funding during Jan-Sep: Report

Indian data centre industry is emerging as an alternative real estate asset class and has attracted investment worth nearly USD 400 million during January-September this year, according to a report by property consultant Anarock and Mace. The data centre industry has attracted close to USD 977 million in private equity and strategic investments since 2008. Out of this, nearly 40 per cent or approx USD 396 million was infused between Jan-Sept 2020 period alone, Anarock said in a statement. The report 'Navigating the India Data Centre Lifecycle – Trends & Perspectives' said that India will see at least 28 large hyperscale data centres constructed over the next three years. Data consumption of Indian increased from 0.3 GB/user/month in 2014 to 10 GB/user/month in 2018. The per capita consumption is likely to hit 25 GB/month by 2025, and total data traffic in the country likely to touch 21 EB (exabytes) per month, the report said. The country currently has 126 third-party data centres (co-location or hyperscale) spanning over 7.5 mn sft, and a cumulative IT power capacity of over 590MW. While 53 players own/operate these 126 third-party data centres, the capacity is highly concentrated among the top 12 players who operate around 95 per cent of the total IT power capacity in the country. The revenue of data centre industry grew from USD 386 million in 2014 to USD 1.01 billion in 2019.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Moody's ups FY'21 India growth forecast to (-) 10.6 pc; says stimulus to boost mfg, jobs

Moodys Investors Service on Thursday upped Indias growth forecast to - 10.6 per cent for the current fiscal, from its earlier estimate of - 11.5 per cent saying the latest stimulus prioritises manufacturing and job creation, and shifts focu...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma reaches NCA to complete rehab with eye on Test series

By Baidurjo Bhose Kept away from the limited-overs series against Australia with an eye on the four-match Test series, opener Rohit Sharma reached the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Thursday as he looks to complete rehabilitation ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira surges before likely rate hike, EMEA peers weaken

Turkeys lira strengthened on Thursday before a central bank rate decision later in the day, while most other emerging market currencies weakened as economic repercussions of the pandemic outweighed encouraging vaccine developments. The lira...

Sterling breaks winning streak before EU leaders' video call

The pound fell on Thursday against a rebounding dollar in generally cautious global markets, while pound traders waited for hints about the likelihood of the UK and European Union reaching a post-Brexit trade deal before the Dec. 31 deadlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020