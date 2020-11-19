Data centre industry gets nearly USD 400 mn funding during Jan-Sep: Report

Indian data centre industry is emerging as an alternative real estate asset class and has attracted investment worth nearly USD 400 million during January-September this year, according to a report by property consultant Anarock and Mace. The data centre industry has attracted close to USD 977 million in private equity and strategic investments since 2008. Out of this, nearly 40 per cent or approx USD 396 million was infused between Jan-Sept 2020 period alone, Anarock said in a statement. The report 'Navigating the India Data Centre Lifecycle – Trends & Perspectives' said that India will see at least 28 large hyperscale data centres constructed over the next three years. Data consumption of Indian increased from 0.3 GB/user/month in 2014 to 10 GB/user/month in 2018. The per capita consumption is likely to hit 25 GB/month by 2025, and total data traffic in the country likely to touch 21 EB (exabytes) per month, the report said. The country currently has 126 third-party data centres (co-location or hyperscale) spanning over 7.5 mn sft, and a cumulative IT power capacity of over 590MW. While 53 players own/operate these 126 third-party data centres, the capacity is highly concentrated among the top 12 players who operate around 95 per cent of the total IT power capacity in the country. The revenue of data centre industry grew from USD 386 million in 2014 to USD 1.01 billion in 2019.