Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE imposes Rs 1.88 lakh penalty on NDTV for delay in appointing board director

This penalty pertains to the period July 1- August 1, 2020. NDTV said since the alleged non-compliance was solely on account of the COVID- 19 pandemic, the company shall file an application within 15 days to seek waiver of the penalty imposed by NSE in accordance with the carve-out policy, which allows for waiver of fines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:28 IST
NSE imposes Rs 1.88 lakh penalty on NDTV for delay in appointing board director

News broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Thursday said NSE has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.88 lakh on the firm for delay in appointing the sixth director on the board. On Wednesday, BSE too levied a fine of Rs 1.88 lakh on the company for the same reason.

"The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE)... has imposed a penalty on the company of Rs 1,88,800 (inclusive of GST and at the rate of Rs 5,000 per day) for the alleged delay in appointing a sixth director to the board of the company, as required by Regulation 17(1)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," NDTV said in a regulatory filing. This penalty pertains to the period July 1- August 1, 2020.

NDTV said since the alleged non-compliance was solely on account of the COVID- 19 pandemic, the company shall file an application within 15 days to seek waiver of the penalty imposed by NSE in accordance with the carve-out policy, which allows for waiver of fines. It said on March 30 and June 29 this year, the company wrote to SEBI, explaining its difficulty in finalising a candidate for the appointment of the sixth director on account of the pandemic.

"The company has still not received any response to, or acknowledgement of, these letters which sought an extension of time to appoint the sixth director. It is pertinent to note that this letter was sent to SEBI ahead of the deadline of April 1, 2020 for appointment of a sixth director," NDTV added. The company had said that on account of the pandemic, its board found it impossible to meet in person suitable candidates for the sixth director.

The company had also submitted its explanations of the alleged non-compliance to NSE and BSE vide response dated July 31 and August 12, respectively. On August 2, NDTV appointed Darius Taraporvala as the sixth director to the board of the company, subject to the approval of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Earlier, BSE and NSE had imposed a penalty of Rs 5,36,900 each on the company for the said delay during the period April 1, 2020 till June 30, 2020..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi orders attachment of four properties of Life Care Real Developers, 7 others  New Delhi'

Markets watchdog Sebi on Thursday ordered attachment of four properties related to Life Care Real Developers and seven others in a illegal&#160;fund raising case as part of efforts to recover more than Rs 4.37 crore. Between 2010-11 and 201...

One Piece Chapter 996 spoilers leaked, Kaido vs Red Scabbards, Sasaki vs Yamato

Were just a few hours away from the release of One Piece Chapter 996 and the manga lovers are highly excited about it. Another major reason of severe excitement among fans is that One Piece is going to complete 1000 chapters very soon.Full ...

arge Scale Sectors, Industries Witnessed Expansion Despite Pandemic Disruption: American Express India CFO Survey

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India More than 50 of the CFOs are optimistic and believe that business will return to normal in less than 1 year 75 of CFOs would like to spend more than last year in technology Businesses to...

PM to inaugurate 3rd global renewable energy meeting & expo on Nov 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo RE-INVEST 2020 on November 26 to woo investors for investing in clean energy in India. India has set an ambitious target of having 175G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020