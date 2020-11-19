AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre's Portfolio Start-up- Protto gets funded

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Asphalt Autotech Private Limited (Protto) has raised a Seed stage round from a group of Angel Investors. Protto is a two wheeler service platform that provides vehicle-related services to individuals and organizations at a standard cost and quality with Pick and Drop. Protto is a portfolio startup of Atal Incubation centre - Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (AIC- NMIMS) Incubation Centre since September 2019.

The Investment will enable Protto to propel its growth. "Protto had identified the need in the market and was catering to it users with superior service and has still a long way to go by expanding its operation PAN India," said Harshal Shah, Chief Executive Officer, AIC-NMIMS, while speaking on the occasion.

"Two Wheeler Service Market is an unorganized and fragmented market, with varied cost and quality across geographies. We solve this problem by working closely with the local workshops by training and certifying them," said Kunjan Hirpara, Founder of Protto. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)