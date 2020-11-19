Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre's Portfolio Start-up- Protto gets funded

Asphalt Autotech Private Limited (Protto) has raised a Seed stage round from a group of Angel Investors.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:31 IST
AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre's Portfolio Start-up- Protto gets funded
Asphalt Autotech Private Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Asphalt Autotech Private Limited (Protto) has raised a Seed stage round from a group of Angel Investors. Protto is a two wheeler service platform that provides vehicle-related services to individuals and organizations at a standard cost and quality with Pick and Drop. Protto is a portfolio startup of Atal Incubation centre - Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (AIC- NMIMS) Incubation Centre since September 2019.

The Investment will enable Protto to propel its growth. "Protto had identified the need in the market and was catering to it users with superior service and has still a long way to go by expanding its operation PAN India," said Harshal Shah, Chief Executive Officer, AIC-NMIMS, while speaking on the occasion.

"Two Wheeler Service Market is an unorganized and fragmented market, with varied cost and quality across geographies. We solve this problem by working closely with the local workshops by training and certifying them," said Kunjan Hirpara, Founder of Protto. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Voice message purported to be of Swapna Suresh creates stir

A voice clip purported to be that of gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, now in judicial custody, alleging Central agencies were putting pressure on her to give a statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan created a stir i...

EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

The EUs efforts to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Google and Facebook through antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday. Legal tools available to the blocs competition...

INSIGHT-Big Tobacco gets a pandemic pick-me-up

Danielle Eddy, a smoker for 20 years, quit at the start of 2019. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the 42-year-old spirits industry consultant lit up again.When I get on a call, I walk with the phone, and I smoke cigarettes. Thats what I d...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to retreat on surging COVID-19 cases, rise in jobless claims

Wall Streets main indexes were set to slip on Thursday as soaring COVID-19 cases and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling growth in the worlds largest economy. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020