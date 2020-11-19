Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI, Luxembourg Stock exchange sign MoU to promote green finance

"The MoU with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange will open up new avenues for market development and fundraising in the green bond market," Khara said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:03 IST
SBI, Luxembourg Stock exchange sign MoU to promote green finance

The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSe) for setting up a long-term cooperation mechanism and promoting ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) and green finance

Through this MoU, LuxSe would work towards creating a sustainable environment for issuers, asset managers, and investors in terms of ESG focused funds and bonds, a press release said. Speaking about the development, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said the bank has adopted sustainability as one of its core values

A 'Sustainability and Business Responsibility Policy' for the bank has been put in place and it has raised USD 800 million in the green bond market to date, he said. "The MoU with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange will open up new avenues for market development and fundraising in the green bond market," Khara said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Britain and Canada could announce trade deal in coming days - sources

Britain and Canada are very close to agreeing the terms of a free trade deal and the agreement could be announced in the coming days, a Canadian government source said on Thursday. Britain is negotiating several bilateral trade deals to com...

Ghana, Ivory Coast threaten to suspend cocoa companies' sustainability schemes

Ghanas cocoa regulator threatened on Thursday to suspend the sustainability schemes used by major cocoa and chocolate companies to assure consumers that the beans they use are sustainably and ethically sourced.In comments prepared for the W...

Congress least bothered about welfare of people: Union min Kailash Chaudhary

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary on Thursday alleged that the Congress is least bothered about the welfare of people and involved only in vote-bank politics. Chaudhary was in Rajasthan to address election meetings in rural areas of the Chau...

Delhi govt ropes in teachers of its schools to be part of teams for conducting survey for COVID

The Delhi government has roped in several teachers of its schools to be part of teams conducting a door-to-door survey for COVID-19 in the national capital. Following a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020