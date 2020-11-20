Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed as shutdowns, jobless data lure investors back to market leaders

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced on Thursday but the Dow lost ground as mounting shutdowns and layoffs linked to spiraling COVID-19 infection rates turned investors toward market-leading growth stocks that have shown resiliency to the pandemic. Bleak jobless claims data helped capped gains, days after news of progress toward a coronavirus vaccine sent the S&P 500 to an all-time closing high.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 00:50 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed as shutdowns, jobless data lure investors back to market leaders
Representative Image. Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced on Thursday but the Dow lost ground as mounting shutdowns and layoffs linked to spiraling COVID-19 infection rates turned investors toward market-leading growth stocks that have shown resiliency to the pandemic.

Bleak jobless claims data helped capped gains, days after news of progress toward a coronavirus vaccine sent the S&P 500 to an all-time closing high. "Investors are still heavily influenced by short-term outlook for the coronavirus," said Oliver Pursche, president of Bronson Meadows Capital Management in Fairfield, Connecticut. "Earlier this week we saw jump on good news about the vaccine, but now we have record new cases around the country and that's changing investor sentiment and the rotation that you've seen out of growth stocks."

The number of U.S. workers filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, the data painting a grim picture of increasingly elevated layoffs as spiking coronavirus cases and subsequent shutdowns continue to hobble the labor market. "There's a feeling that the economic recovery will be slower than many thought based on the data," Pursche added.

Record infection numbers have prompted schools and businesses to close their shutters once again, thwarting the world's largest economy's recovery from the deepest recession since the Great Depression. With additional fiscal relief now simmering on the congressional back burner, some market participants are looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve for signs it could step in with more monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.27 points, or 0.16%, to 29,391.15, the S&P 500 gained 1.57 points, or 0.04%, to 3,569.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.93 points, or 0.57%, to 11,868.54. Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, energy shares were up the most, while economically-sensitive stocks such as utilities and financials suffered the largest declines.

Third-quarter reporting season is nearing the finish line, with 472 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 84.5% have beaten consensus, according to Refinitiv data. Macy's Inc reported a 20% plunge in quarterly same-store sales and the department store forecast a tough holiday season.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp forecast a slight dip in data center chip sales but the company beat quarterly revenue expectations. L Brands Inc surged 15.8% after posting better-than-expected quarterly results and a 56% jump in same-store sales.

Tesla Inc shares rose for the third straight session to touch a record high, riding the wave of its pending inclusion in the S&P 500, announced on Monday. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 68 new highs and six new lows.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hondurans who fled hurricanes now face coronavirus in overcrowded shelters

Tens of thousands of Hondurans are cramming into overcrowded storm shelters, aid workers and officials say, raising concerns that the chaotic set-up will trigger a new spike in coronavirus infections.Hundreds of thousands of people across C...

WRAPUP 4-Ethiopia moves on Tigray capital, castigates WHO boss Tedros

Ethiopia said on Thursday it was bearing down on the capital of Tigray region in a two-week-old war, and tore into the World Health Organization WHO head with accusations of diplomatic lobbying for the rebels, allegations he denied.The conf...

UK-EU Brexit trade talks to continue remotely, Britain says

The British and European Union teams negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal will continue to hold discussions remotely after a member of the EU team tested positive for COVID-19, a British government spokesman said on Thursday. The UK and EU ...

FACTBOX-When key U.S. states have to finalize election tallies

The normally little-noticed process by which individual states certify the results of U.S. elections is receiving extra attention this year as outgoing President Donald Trump tries to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens victory. Below are k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020