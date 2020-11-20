Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 132 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday with Sensex up by 132.18 points and Nifty up by 17.55 points.

At 9:15 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 132.18 points or 0.30 per cent at 43,732.14.Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,789.25, at 9:16 am, up by 17.55 points or 0.14 per cent.