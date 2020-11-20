Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit trade negotiations suspended because of COVID-19 case

It added uncertainty to the negotiations as a deadline looms ever closer and both sides are still divided on three key issues. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that together with his UK counterpart, David Frost, “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period." Talks among lower-ranking officials will continue in the meantime.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 20-11-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:51 IST
Brexit trade negotiations suspended because of COVID-19 case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As if the Brexit trade negotiations were not tortuous enough, the coronavirus added a twist at a crucial stage on Thursday when top-level talks had to be suspended because an EU negotiator tested positive for COVID-19. It added uncertainty to the negotiations as a deadline looms ever closer and both sides are still divided on three key issues.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that together with his UK counterpart, David Frost, "we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period." Talks among lower-ranking officials will continue in the meantime. And once the top negotiators can resume meeting face-to-face, the talks should be back in London. Any long suspension of talks will make it even tougher for the negotiators to clinch a deal ahead of Jan. 1, when the existing trade agreements between the EU and Britain expire.

"This can cause some delays but these negotiations have been a succession of delays. So this should not scare us off," said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte after the issue had been briefly discussed at an EU video summit. With face-to-face talks off the table, "the UK and EU teams have agreed to continue to negotiate remotely for the time being. The talks will resume in person when it is judged safe to do so," Downing Street said.

The virus, which has been brutal for people across the EU and UK, did not spare the negotiations over the past nine months. Barnier tested positive in March and Frost self-isolated that same month after developing coronavirus symptoms. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized in April and is currently back in coronavirus quarantine until next Thursday. It appears the situation was relatively under control since the U.K. side said none of their negotiators needed to self-isolate that members of the team would be traveling back to Britain as they usually do.

"When it is deemed safe, we expect talks to resume in London," Downing Street said. Time is running out as the EU will need about four weeks to complete the approval process of any deal that is agreed upon.

Only on Wednesday a top European Union official said that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face "substantial work" that might spill over into next week. The UK left the EU on January 31, but a transition period when EU rules apply to trade and other issues runs until the end of December. Both sides had hoped to get a trade deal by then to protect hundreds of thousands of jobs and businesses that could suffer if Brexit leads to a sharp end to existing trade relations.

Talks have proven exceptionally difficult, with the two sides refusing to budge on three key issues - fisheries, how to check compliance of the deal and standards the UK must meet to export into the EU. The bloc accuses Britain of wanting to retain access to the EU's lucrative markets, much like any EU country, without agreeing to follow its rules. The EU fears Britain will slash social and environmental standards, and pump state money into U.K. industries, becoming a low-regulation economic rival on the bloc's doorstep.

Britain says the EU is making unreasonable demands and is failing to treat it as an independent, sovereign state. If there is no deal, businesses on both sides of the English Channel will face tariffs and other barriers to trade starting on January 1. That would hurt economies on both sides, with the impact falling most heavily on the U.K., whose economy is already reeling under the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to decline on surging coronavirus infections

Futures pointed to a weak start for Wall Streets main indexes on Thursday on fears that soaring COVID-19 cases will stifle growth in the worlds largest economy.The SP 500 index was set for its third straight session of losses, retreating fu...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to retreat on surging COVID-19 cases, rise in jobless claims

Wall Streets main indexes were set to slip on Thursday as soaring COVID-19 cases and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling growth in the worlds largest economy. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits t...

Tedros denies accusations of backing rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

The accusations against WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of seeking to arm leaders in the conflict region of Tigray made by Ethiopias army chief Birhanu Jula Gelalcha have been denied by Ghebreyesus in a tweet saying he only favors peac...

Supreme Court clears path for 8th federal execution

The US Supreme Court is clearing the path for the federal government to carry out the execution of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive. The high courts rulin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020