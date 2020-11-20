Odisha signs MoU with PMSRF for free cardiac treatment of children

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI The Odisha government has signed an MoU with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for extension of free cardiac treatment services to the poor children, official sources said on Friday. The agreement will remain in force for the next two years at Satya Sai Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad. The poor and needy children will immensely benefit from the agreement, they said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Justice Vineet Saran, Judge, Supreme Court of India, Justice Mohammad Rafiq, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Justice Kalpesh Jhaveri, former Chief Justice of Orissa HC and state Health and Family Welfare Minister NK Das were present during the signing of the MoU on Thursday. The hospital was roped in on November 18, 2018, for providing free treatment to the children of Odisha with cardiac ailments. As per the agreement, the state government identifies and bears the transportation cost of ailing children.

"All the services are provided free of cost. Till now, 1,019 children have undergone cardiac surgery and cured of their heart ailments," an official said, adding that the next batch of children with cardiac ailments will be sent for treatment soon after a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Patnaik said that his government is committed to make all efforts for fulfilling the healthcare needs of our people, especially the under-privileged and the under-served, in an equitable, accessible, affordable, transparent and time-bound manner.

One such remarkable step in this direction has been to ensure that the poor people of Odisha get free cardiac treatment and are given a new lease of life, he added. Expressing happiness over free treatment of more than 1,000 patients from the state with cardiac defects since the agreement with PMSRF a couple of years back, the chief minister commended the foundation for its commitment to serve humanity.

In appreciation of this effort, the state government is renewing the MoU to ensure that the poor people of the state continue to receive this critical health service, the chief minister said. Supreme Court Judge Justice Vineet Saran described Odisha as his second home. Its his privilege to work anything for the state, he added.

Justice Sara was, in fact, the person who introduced the PMSRF to Odisha. Orissa HC Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq appreciated the selfless, charitable commitment of the state government and the Satya Sai Heart Hospital. He said that there is no higher religion than service to humanity.

The Health and Family Welfare Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to serve the people from weaker sections of society. Managing Trustee of Satya Sai Heart Hospital Manoj Bhimani gave a brief account of the services extended by the institution.

All pre and post-operative care of patients at the hospital, including medicines, stents, coils and others are borne by the foundation. The transport assistance is provided by the state government to the patients along with escorts referred to PMSRF, as per their eligibility under different government schemes implemented in the state, Das said..