Equity indices trade flat during afternoon session

The Indian equity benchmark indices were trading flat on Friday afternoon. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 43,732.14 and was trading at 43,636.90 (at 12:11 pm), up by 36.94 points or 0.08 per cent.

BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 43,889.40 points and low of 43,453.75 points so far in the trading session. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,787.50 points (at 12:12 pm), up by 15.80 points or 0.12 per cent.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were -- information technology up by 1.18 per cent, telecom higher by 1.38 per cent, consumer durables went up by 1.87 per cent and TECK increased by 1.16 per cent. The sectors, which were trading lower were -- energy down by 1.84 per cent, bankex plummeted by 0.51 per cent and metal lower by 0.39 per cent. (ANI)