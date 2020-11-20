Left Menu
Development News Edition

Essel Group sells cruise biz to Sant Chatwal co

Essel Group was running the business under Zen Cruises, which in fact was the India's general sales agent for Jalesh Cruises of Mauritius, according to a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:35 IST
Essel Group sells cruise biz to Sant Chatwal co
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Essel Group has exited its fledgeling cruise business and sold the cruise line brand Jalesh Cruises to Waterways Leisure for an undisclosed sum. Essel Group was running the business under Zen Cruises, which in fact was the India's general sales agent for Jalesh Cruises of Mauritius, according to a statement. Like hotels, airlines and cinemas, cruise shipping has also been shut since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world early February. On top of that, the Essel group has been facing liquidity problems at some of the group entities.

Waterways Leisure is part of the US-based NRI Sant Chatwal-promoted Dreams Hotel Group. The deal also includes the sale of Jalesh's entire digital interface and technology backend, the software developed for customer acquisition, and the database of customers, travel agents and partner network. Waterways has also hired existing executives and employees of Zen and Jurgen Bailom will continue as the president & chief executive. Vijay Kher, country head of Dream Hotel Group and the spokesperson for Waterways Leisure, said they are excited to capitalise on the Jalesh brand, which was India's first premium cruise brand.

The Essel Group in September 2018 announced its entry into the cruise business with a potential investment of USD 100 million. The shipping line made its maiden sail to Goa in April 2019.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands without power in Russia's icy far east after heavy snow

Thousands of residents in Russias far eastern Primorsky region were without access to power on Friday after a state of emergency was introduced amid subzero cold after heavy snowfall. The electricity supply may not return for several days, ...

Greece sees deeper recession this year, milder rebound in 2021

Greece expects a deeper recession this year than previously forecast after a second lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and a milder rebound in 2021, its final 2021 budget submitted to parliament on Friday showed. This y...

Promptly resolve problems of people, no laxity will be tolerated: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all district magistrates and police chiefs to receive all phone calls on their closed user group CUG numbers and redress the problems of people. Senior officials in the districts have b...

Auto LPG sector demands level playing field as air pollution takes centrestage

Despite being one of the cleanest and most easily accessible alternative fuels, Auto LPG remains heavily under-utilised in India because of almost penalising policies towards clean fuels and lack of a positive messaging by the government, I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020