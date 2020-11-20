Left Menu
Development News Edition

German 10-year yields fall to 9-day low after U.S. removes key Fed programmes

"The EU recovery fund setback and the termination of some Fed programmes add longer term worries." This week, Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the EU's 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund over a clause that ties funds to respect of the rule of law. The Recovery Fund had injected optimism in peripheral euro zone government bond markets earlier this year, an effect clearly seen in the spread between German and Italian yields.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:21 IST
German 10-year yields fall to 9-day low after U.S. removes key Fed programmes

Benchmark German 10-year Bund yields fell to a nine-day low on Friday, taking a cue from their U.S. counterparts after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday told the Federal Reserve to return money earmarked for pandemic lending. The U.S. government will end some crisis programmes on Dec. 31 that the Federal Reserve views as vital to keeping the economy stable.

High worldwide coronavirus infections are also outweighing the optimism surrounding hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine. Germany reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Friday.

"While the vaccine certainly does represent a light at the end of the tunnel, the market's initial ebullient response to the Pfizer announcement arguably overlooked the fact that we need to head through the tunnel first and that it is likely to get awfully dark long before any glimmer of light will be seen," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank. "We would judge the former gloomy downward leg of the curve to be something that will last months rather than weeks as winter sees a high risk of repeated waves of infection and as herd immunity looks doubtful before late 2021 at the very least," Graham-Taylor said.

This "clearly points to a bullish flattening of safe haven curves and an ongoing narrowing of the Atlantic spread", he added. The spread between German and U.S. 10-year government bond yields last stood at 142 basis points, close to its lowest since March.

All of this, mixed with hurdles that the European Recovery Fund has encountered recently, leave the door open for lower yields as investors seek safe-haven assets. Government 10-year bond yields in Germany were last down 0.1% at -0.57%, after dipping to -0.58% earlier, their lowest since Nov. 9. U.S. Treasury 10-year yields fell to the same milestone overnight at 0.81%.

"Markets don't appear ready to see through the current virus wave just yet," said ING analysts in a note to clients. "The EU recovery fund setback and the termination of some Fed programmes add longer term worries." This week, Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the EU's 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund over a clause that ties funds to respect of the rule of law.

The Recovery Fund had injected optimism in peripheral euro zone government bond markets earlier this year, an effect clearly seen in the spread between German and Italian yields. On Friday, that spread - essentially the premium riskier Italy has to pay to borrow money - was at 117 basis points, not far from a two-and-a-half year low. Italian 10-year BTP yields were last flat at 0.60% .

Traders will be looking for flash consumer euro zone consumer confidence data in London afternoon trading. Economists polled by Reuters expected a fall to -17.7 in November, compared with a reading of -15.5 in the previous month.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about ViagraDirector Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a mus...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Ethiopias Tigray forces rocket neighbouring region U.N. plans for 200,000 refugeesRebel forces from Ethiopias Tigray region fired rockets on Friday at the distant capital of the neighbour...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. K-Pops BTS marks year of the pandemic with BE album, and single Life Goes OnSouth Korean megaband BTS released their latest album BE on Friday and will perform the new single Life...

Inspira Enterprise to acquire SmartCirqls' unit to be Rs 1,000 cr player

City-based IT solutions provider Inspira Enterprise on Friday announced the acquisition of big data analytics-focused business unit of SmartCirqls Infotech for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition of Splunk, which is well known for cybersecu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020