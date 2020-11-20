Left Menu
Development News Edition

Synergy with Succession: KSP INC

“The Company is now gearing up to welcome Mr Siddhant, son of Mr Puneet Bery-Founder” The secret for success lies in the harmonious blend of conventional experience and technological advancements. KSP INC, the popular manufacturing and Export Company of metal fabricated products, has artistically implemented this system in their organization.

PTI | India | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:25 IST
Synergy with Succession: KSP INC

“The Company is now gearing up to welcome Mr Siddhant, son of Mr Puneet Bery-Founder” The secret for success lies in the harmonious blend of conventional experience and technological advancements. Popular companies have achieved this goal by infusing the knowledge of the founders and the innovativeness of the second-generation. KSP INC, the popular manufacturing and Export Company of metal fabricated products, has artistically implemented this system in their organization. The company credits its progression to Mr Puneet Bery, a visionary and idealist. He is instrumental in redefining the product profile of the brand. He is a forward thinker who ideologies aided the brand to partner with global companies. The company which was initially into production and sales of diesel engine crankshafts is currently focussing on various unique products inclusive of bird feeders, lawn and garden décor, indoor and outdoor furniture, home storage products, home and office organisation tools, fireplace tools & accessories, etc . The team under the able guidance of Mr Puneet understand the expectations of the consumer market. They check the feasibility of the process and initiate the system to garner national and international clientele. Today, the company has risen to the position of a reliable partner to Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Tesco, Staples, Ikea, Sainsbury, Tractor Supply, Joane’s, B & Q and Target. The organization operates from four operational units spread across 150,000 sq ft which include Administration, Manufacturing, Finishing and Packaging. His innate passion for advancement and innovation has helped him to contribute to his growth. KSP INC is now gearing up to welcome Mr Siddhant, son of Mr Puneet Bery. Like his father, the team looks up to Mr Siddhant vision and ethos to uplift the company to the next level. An accounting and finance graduate by qualification, he has a unique and dedicated path to success. He prefers to work with a bottom-up model rather than directly becoming a part of the management team. He yearns to learn more about the business and the team from the grassroots level. His experience in the global investment banking space empowers him to implement effective strategies in the family business. He graduated with honors from Cardiff University and further pursued his CFA charter. He started his career with leading companies as an quantitative analyst. This position enabled him to develop a profound knowledge about the organizations. He focussed on various methodologies to enhance the overall productivity of the process. He spent adequate time in all units of KSP INC to comprehend their production and supply chain. This allowed him to identify critical problems and initiate corrective actions. His knowledge and proficiency in Operational efficiency and and Profitability have been extremely beneficial to the company. He believes that all avenues of an organization should function in a streamlined and systematic manner to garner maximum outcomes. He works closely with the OPEX team to add value to the bottom line of the company by heavily concentrating on a cross functional strategy to elevate the EBITDA.

Along with his father, he works diligently to make KSP one of the leanest manufacturing export companies. They focus on innovation and inventiveness to design and deliver effective solutions. Growing up in a progressive household, we have had the opportunity to understand the nuances of the company. He respects the vision and tradition of the founders and works in synchrony with their methodologies. One of the primary challenges faced by second-generation entrepreneurs is the clash of ideologies. However, KSP INC has identified the secret of communicating their concepts and choosing the best course of actions. They always consider the welfare of the employees as the top priority. This enables them to handle any situation from a futuristic perspective. They strive with a dedication to provide maximum benefits to all stakeholders. Large organization are built through years of service excellence and innovation. The role of the second-generation is critical in implementing and achieving this dream. The growth of this partnership is reflected in the progression of the company.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of 2 booked for offering namaz at Mathura temple

A court here on Friday adjourned till November 24 the hearing on bail pleas of two people booked for allegedly offering namaz on the premises of a temple here. Faizal Khan, Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan, and Neelesh Gupta, who belong to a Delh...

ED set to intensify anti-CAA protests probe; says investigating PFI-Bhim Army links

With a fresh round of questioning of suspects, the Enforcement Directorate is set to intensify its probe into a money laundering case filed to investigate allegations of illegal funds being used to fuel anti-CAA protests, official sources s...

Piramal Enterprises appoints Anjali Bansal as independent director

Piramal Enterprises Ltd PEL on Friday announced the appointment of Anjali Bansal, founder and Chairperson of Avaana Group, as Independent Director to its Board. Her appointment is with effect from November 19, 2020, the company said in a st...

EXPLAINER-Can Trump override the popular vote?

President Donald Trumps latest strategy for attacking the legitimacy of the U.S. election appears to be focusing on a bold power play of persuading Republican state lawmakers to overturn the vote in states won by his Democratic challenger J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020