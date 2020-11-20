Left Menu
Development News Edition

HR needs to re-invent to add biz value by building workforce for digital future: Report

The immediate impacts of COVID-19 and the staging for massive remote work raised the HR function's visibility and contribution to the business as more than 80 per cent of CEOs say HR has played a leading role in responding to COVID-19, KPMG said in a report titled 'The Future of HR in the New Reality'. While the C-suite depended on HR to rally the workforce through the urgent pandemic disruption, true long-term value lied in the ability to drive performance across the enterprise, getting the most from people, data and technology, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:42 IST
HR needs to re-invent to add biz value by building workforce for digital future: Report

Even as work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic raised functions and visibility of human resources in the organisations, most executives continued to question HR's strategic value to the companies, according to a report. The immediate impacts of COVID-19 and the staging for massive remote work raised the HR function's visibility and contribution to the business as more than 80 per cent of CEOs say HR has played a leading role in responding to COVID-19, KPMG said in a report titled 'The Future of HR in the New Reality'.

While the C-suite depended on HR to rally the workforce through the urgent pandemic disruption, true long-term value lied in the ability to drive performance across the enterprise, getting the most from people, data and technology, it added. However, the report found that most executives continued to question HR's strategic value to the organsation with 60 per cent of the CEOs and executive vice-presidents (EVPs) surveyed saying that their organisations consider HR to be an "administrator" rather than a value driver.

This disconnect between HR and the C-suite shows that HR needs to be bolder in proving its strategic worth to senior decision makers, the report added. The KPMG report is based on a survey among 1,288 HR executives from 59 countries, including in India, and territories with majority representation from the largest economies in the world.

The survey was conducted in July and August among HR executives operating in 31 industries, including asset management, automotive, banking, consumer and retail, energy, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, technology, and telecommunications. KPMG in India Partner and Head (People and Change) Vishalli Dongrie said the pandemic made people the number one priority for organisations around the world.

"As a result, HR emerged as a critical business partner and was brought to the forefront to guide the organisation in managing its workforce, which faced a sudden and dramatic change in working circumstances," she said. Dongrie added that the impediments to physical connect made remote working a mandate, which challenged many pre-existing paradigms pertaining to driving workforce engagement and performance.

Businesses around the world were compelled to become more digital to ensure their workforce remains connected and productive. To help organisations maneuver an economic downturn, HR had to wear its strategic hat and partner in business decision-making, keeping people at the core and pivoting on evolving financial imperatives, she added.

"HR functions need to bring lasting business value by building the workforce needed to compete in a digital future and driving performance across the enterprise by getting the most from people and technology," she added. The report said the pandemic has amplified many of the challenges already facing the organisations and has also exposed the need for workforce re-skilling, maintaining positive employee experiences, and accelerating digital transformation.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of 2 booked for offering namaz at Mathura temple

A court here on Friday adjourned till November 24 the hearing on bail pleas of two people booked for allegedly offering namaz on the premises of a temple here. Faizal Khan, Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan, and Neelesh Gupta, who belong to a Delh...

Gangjee makes cut in Japan

Indias Rahil Gangjee carded a one-over 72 to negotiate the first hurdle of getting into the weekend rounds of the Dunlop Phoenix Open here on Friday. At one-over 143, Gangjee, winner of the Panasonic Open Japan in 2018, is T-47th.Last week ...

ED set to intensify anti-CAA protests probe; says investigating PFI-Bhim Army links

With a fresh round of questioning of suspects, the Enforcement Directorate is set to intensify its probe into a money laundering case filed to investigate allegations of illegal funds being used to fuel anti-CAA protests, official sources s...

Piramal Enterprises appoints Anjali Bansal as independent director

Piramal Enterprises Ltd PEL on Friday announced the appointment of Anjali Bansal, founder and Chairperson of Avaana Group, as Independent Director to its Board. Her appointment is with effect from November 19, 2020, the company said in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020