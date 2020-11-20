Gold worth Rs 2.06 crore seized at airport; two held

Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI): Gold worth Rs 2.06 crore has been seized in two separate incidents at the airport here and two persons have been arrested in this connection, Customs officials said on Friday. In the first incident on Thursday, gold in paste form and concealed in rectums of plane passengers was seized.

Besides, gold chains and gold plates from six passengers, who arrived from Dubai, were confiscated, the officials said. Two of the passengers were repeat offenders and were arrested, they said.

In the other incident on Friday, gold paste in packets wrapped in adhesive tape and hidden under the aircraft seats were confiscated, they said. The total value of the gold seized on the two days was worth Rs 2.06 crore, they said.