Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alvarez & Marsal withdraws from Lebanon central bank audit, says finmin

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal has pulled out of a forensic audit of Lebanon's central bank because it did not receive information required to carry out the audit, caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told Reuters on Friday. The presidency also issued a statement saying Wazni informed President Michel Aoun of the consultancy's decision to quit the contract for the audit, which is a key demand for foreign assistance to help Lebanon escape financial meltdown.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:49 IST
Alvarez & Marsal withdraws from Lebanon central bank audit, says finmin

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal has pulled out of a forensic audit of Lebanon's central bank because it did not receive information required to carry out the audit, caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told Reuters on Friday.

The presidency also issued a statement saying Wazni informed President Michel Aoun of the consultancy's decision to quit the contract for the audit, which is a key demand for foreign assistance to help Lebanon escape financial meltdown. The statement said Alvarez & Marsal had told Wazni that "it was not certain it would receive the information" even with a three-month extension announced on Nov. 5 for the central bank to provide data it had so far withheld.

The central bank, which has faced close scrutiny since the financial crisis came to a head in October 2019, has said it provided its own accounts for the audit and that the government should submit full state accounts to "spare the central bank from violating legally binding bank secrecy laws". The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and foreign donors including France have pressed for the audit to tackle endemic waste and corruption as Lebanon grapples with a financial crisis that prompted a sovereign debt default, crashed the currency and paralysed the banking sector.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of 2 booked for offering namaz at Mathura temple

A court here on Friday adjourned till November 24 the hearing on bail pleas of two people booked for allegedly offering namaz on the premises of a temple here. Faizal Khan, Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan, and Neelesh Gupta, who belong to a Delh...

Gangjee makes cut in Japan

Indias Rahil Gangjee carded a one-over 72 to negotiate the first hurdle of getting into the weekend rounds of the Dunlop Phoenix Open here on Friday. At one-over 143, Gangjee, winner of the Panasonic Open Japan in 2018, is T-47th.Last week ...

ED set to intensify anti-CAA protests probe; says investigating PFI-Bhim Army links

With a fresh round of questioning of suspects, the Enforcement Directorate is set to intensify its probe into a money laundering case filed to investigate allegations of illegal funds being used to fuel anti-CAA protests, official sources s...

Piramal Enterprises appoints Anjali Bansal as independent director

Piramal Enterprises Ltd PEL on Friday announced the appointment of Anjali Bansal, founder and Chairperson of Avaana Group, as Independent Director to its Board. Her appointment is with effect from November 19, 2020, the company said in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020