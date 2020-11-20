K'taka announces 8 MoUs and intentions for collaboration with partner countries at Bengaluru Tech Summit

The Karnataka government on Friday announced eight MoUs and intentions for collaboration with partner countries, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020. The countries Finland, Netherlands, Sweden, UK and the USA showed their intent in partnering with the government of Karnataka in the areas of skilling, R&D, ecosystem connects, life science and biotechnology, healthcare, aerospace and defense, education, sports economy and automotive, a release said.

A dedicated track for Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) sessions has been created at Bengaluru Tech Summit for facilitating international partnerships, it said, adding that countries will host technology sessions for ecosystem connects, exchange of ideas and people, and deliberations on policy environment. "We are delighted to announce 8 MoUs with our Global Innovation Alliance partner countries today.

These MoUs will be strategic institution level collaborations to focus on further enhanced skilling, R&D and startup collaboration. This will provide international exposure and ecosystem connects for our entrepreneurs and industries in Karnataka," Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan said.

Our Centres of Excellence will be key enablers in implementing initiatives along the lines of these MoUs, and I am confident we will see many more such meaningful and impactful partnerships in the coming days, Narayan, also a minister for IT, BT and S&T said..