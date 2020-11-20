RCF posts record daily sale of industrial products of Rs 5.44 cr on Nov 18

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) has recorded its highest ever daily sale of industrial products of Rs 5.44 crore on November 18, the government said on Friday

S C Mudgerikar, CMD of RCF, said the RCF apart from manufacturing chemical fertilisers and industrial products is actively engaged in promoting the use of organic fertilisers and non-chemical bio fertilisers

RCF's R&D team has successfully developed and launched 'Organic Growth Stimulant' in the year 2019-20. It is a 'low volume high yield' product containing plant growth promoting substances.