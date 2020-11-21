Left Menu
Development News Edition

Artisans, weavers, and handicraft makers celebrate India's heritage through a successful festive season with Flipkart

This year's festive season has been extra special for artisans, weavers and handicraft makers across the country as they catered to the growing consumer demand for indigenous products, crafted to bring the rich culture of India to life.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 13:20 IST
Artisans, weavers, and handicraft makers celebrate India's heritage through a successful festive season with Flipkart
Flipkart logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This year's festive season has been extra special for artisans, weavers and handicraft makers across the country as they catered to the growing consumer demand for indigenous products, crafted to bring the rich culture of India to life. Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, also created a special collection of products as part of their flagship initiative - Flipkart Samarth, to bring the rich and diverse art forms of the country onto its e-commerce platform.

Flipkart Samarth is designed with the intention of democratizing e-commerce and building a sustainable and inclusive platform for under-served, domestic communities to empower them with greater opportunities and better livelihood. Through the initiative, Flipkart's aim is to provide greater visibility to the made-in-India products on its platform - products that reflect the local diversity, culture and capabilities of a heritage-rich country. To drive greater visibility and promote the products available on the platform, the company has also created a dedicated storefront on its app/website so that consumers can get easy access to their desired products.

Today, through Flipkart Samarth, the company is able to impact 7,00,000 plus livelihoods. Over the last year, Flipkart Samarth saw a 12x growth in the number of partners who joined the program. These artisans, who became part of Flipkart's annual festive season sale this year, saw a 2.5x increase in comparison to their usual non-festive sale days. The demand for these products reflected the increasing trend of people supporting local products, with the top-performing categories for sellers of the Flipkart Samarth program being ethnic wear, home decor and natural/organic beauty and grooming products.

Encouraged by the success of sellers on the platform, Flipkart Samarth also saw artisans, craftsmen, and weavers from new cities (7x growth from last year), join the program. 60 per cent of Flipkart Samarth's partners are from Tier II and beyond, including cities such as Dharampuri, Palanpur, Ernakulum, Palghar and Ambala, showcasing the spread of the program across the country. "The Governments at the Center and States have played a critical and enabling role in helping these under-served seller communities become part of the Flipkart Samarth initiative on the marketplace. Such initiatives play a prominent role in promoting the Government's 'vocal for local' campaign, in turn helping build an 'AtmaNirbhar India'. We are proud to be able to support the rich heritage of India and provide MSMEs, artisans and craftsmen an opportunity to leverage the power of e-commerce and also support flagship initiatives like ODOP in Uttar Pradesh," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, speaking on this issue of market access for under-served seller communities on e-commerce platforms.

Dhaval Patel, part of Navrang Handicrafts, is today empowering women artisans from his village by supporting them in selling their products on Flipkart, under the Flipkart Samarth program. He has been witnessing almost 100 orders per day and is grateful for the festive season to boost the visibility of these handicraft products more. Similarly, Boyanika - which supports Odisha's weavers' community is now getting orders for their affordable range of locally produced cotton sarees, from across the country. The weavers associated with the brand are thrilled that their products are reaching every part of the nation, and they are getting larger visibility.

From bringing Uttar Pradesh's flagship ODOP initiative, Khadi products, chikankari, and zari-zardozi work, to Karnataka's renowned handloom and handicraft brands such as Cauvery and traditional Bengali handicrafts, fabrics and artifacts through Biswa Bangla -- Flipkart Samarth has been actively bringing local handicrafts and handlooms from across the country to a pan-India consumer base. The program has grown from strength to strength by way of multiple MoUs with Government bodies in the states of Jharkhand, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, along with an MoU with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to collaborate with their DAY-NULM initiative, spreading Flipkart Samarth's reach to 23 states across the country.

Flipkart constantly assesses the pain points and aspirations of these groups, incorporating their needs and requirements so that MSMEs, artisans, weavers, rural entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs and other under-served communities continue to have an enriching seller experience across its various initiatives including Flipkart Samarth. Through such partnerships, the company is enabling livelihood opportunities for the handlooms and handicraft sectors and help uplift the economic conditions of this fraternity.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Future update to bring Xbox Series X controller support to Apple devices

Apple is working with Microsoft to bring support for the Xbox Series X controller to its devices including iPhones and iPads, according to the companys support page.Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbo...

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates blood donation camp held by Delhi BJP youth wing

Donating blood is a great virtue and it has health benefits too, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday as he inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha here. Vardhan thanked the Delhi BJP and its...

US to soon announce high-level meeting to encourage trade, dev in Central, South Asia: Khalilzad

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said that Washington will soon announce a high-level meeting of representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan to encourage trade and development in the South and Cen...

'Deadpool 3' taps Molyneux Sisters who wrote 'Bob's Burgers'

Emmy-winning writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have been roped in to write Deadpool 3, along with Ryan Reynolds who is all set to return as the foul-mouthed mercenary. According to Variety, the Molyneux sisters are longtime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020