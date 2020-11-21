Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia Airlines seeks aid from wealth fund Khazanah, creditor talks continue

Malaysia Airlines' parent company has sought financial aid from its sole shareholder, the nation's sovereign wealth fund, as debt restructuring talks with creditors drag on, the company said on Saturday. "Malaysia Aviation Group has requested financial support from our shareholder Khazanah Nasional although the company isn't in a position to comment on amount at this point in time," it said in an email to Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 15:26 IST
Malaysia Airlines seeks aid from wealth fund Khazanah, creditor talks continue

Malaysia Airlines' parent company has sought financial aid from its sole shareholder, the nation's sovereign wealth fund, as debt restructuring talks with creditors drag on, the company said on Saturday.

"Malaysia Aviation Group has requested financial support from our shareholder Khazanah Nasional although the company isn't in a position to comment on amount at this point in time," it said in an email to Reuters. The group said it remains in talks for a restructuring and that it was targeting a commercial agreement in the first week of December.

The airline could be seeking as much as $500 million, said Malaysia's Edge weekly, which first reported the news, citing unnamed sources. Khazanah did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Malaysia Airlines is seeking to restructure after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to slash operations. The parent company had warned leasing companies that Khazanah would stop funding the group and force it into a winding down process if restructuring talks with lessors were unsuccessful, Reuters reported last month.

The carrier restructured after two deadly crashes in 2014, with Khazanah pumping in 6 billion ringgit ($1.5 billion). This time the government has said it will not bail out the struggling company. Chief Executive Izham Ismail told staff in a memo last month that the restructuring talks were taking longer than planned.

($1 = 4.0900 ringgit)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah springs a suprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day vi...

Security being used as a pretext to impede and customize democracy in J&K: Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of newly cobbled up Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD Farooq Abdullah on Saturday objected to the treatment meted out to the amalgam candidates, saying security is being used ...

C'garh: Two Naxals arrested in Bijapur district

Two Naxals, including a senior cadre carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested from different places in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said on Saturday. Korsa Dasru 45, a member of Madded Area Committee of Maoists, w...

K'taka CM warns against forceful enforcement of bandh against Maratha Corporation

As pro-Kannada groups decided to go ahead with Karnataka bandh on December 5 against the establishment of the Maratha Development CorporationMDC, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday asked them to withdraw it, as he warned against any...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020