Centre okays Rs 107.42cr grant for 28 food processing projects

The government on Saturday said a grant of Rs 107.42 crore has been approved for implementing 28 food processing projects spread over 10 states that are likely to generate jobs for nearly 10,000 people. A decision in this regard was taken in the virtual meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) chaired by Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Junior minister Rameswar Teli was also present in the meeting. The committee considered the projects applied through an unit scheme of Creation and Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for necessary grants-in-aid. "28 projects with project costs of Rs 320.33 crore, supported with a grant of Rs 107.42 crore by Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) were approved under the CEFPPC Scheme by the IMAC," an official statement said. Of this, a grant of Rs 20.35 crore has been approved for six projects from north eastern states. These projects are worth Rs 48.87 crore, it said. The projects will create a processing capacity of 1,237 tonne daily and are spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Manipur. These projects are likely to generate employment for nearly 10,000 people, it added.