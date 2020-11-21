India to pursue twin goals of becoming economic and energy superpower: Ambani

India needs disruptive solutions in renewable, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies, as well as breakthroughs in renewable energy and innovations in energy storage and utilisation to achieve the twin goals of becoming an economic and a clean-and-green energy superpower, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Saturday. Ambani, who is also the President of the Board of Governors of Gandhinagar-based Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay University (PDPU), said in his convocation address that he foresees an "explosive and exponential growth" in the Indian economy in the post-COVID era.

The country will find a place in the top three economies of the world within a couple of decades, he said. "By the middle of the century, the world will use twice as much energy as we use today. In the next two decades, India's own per capita energy needs will be more than twice as much as today," Ambani said. Therefore, he said that India is required to simultaneously pursue two goals: to become an economic superpower, and to become a clean and green energy superpower.

"To achieve these twin goals, we need disruptive solutions in renewables, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies. We need breakthroughs in renewable energy sources such as green and blue hydrogen," he added. Further, Ambani said that the country needs great innovations in energy storage and utilisation.

He was addressing the graduating students at the 8th convocation of PDPU organised via video conferencing, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest. To the graduating students worried about the uncertainties created by the post-COVID situation, he advised them to venture out with supreme hope and confidence.

"The future is very bright for India. This is our ancient nation that has faced many adversities in the past and has emerged stronger each time. This is because resilience is in the very DNA of Indian people and Indian culture. In the post-COVID era, I clearly foresee explosive and exponential growth in the Indian economy," the RIL chief said. Within a couple of decades, India will be among the top three economies of the world, he said. "The growth will create unprecedented opportunities and possibilities for young and talented people like you. Indeed, most of these opportunities will be created by young entrepreneurs themselves. I see amongst you as creators of successful start-ups," he said.

Ambani said that the future of energy is being shaped by unprecedented changes, which are impacting the "future of humanity and our planet". He said that if Indian masters the synergy between the energy revolution and the fourth industrial revolution, it will surely become "one of the most prosperous nations of the world, an India that guarantees prosperity and well-being" for all Indians. "The most important question we face is this: can we produce growing amounts of energy we need to sustain our economies without harming the environment, without failing to fulfil our climate change obligations. We must be prepared to answer these questions with a very confident 'yes,'" he said.

Ambani praised the leadership of Gujarat under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and said that the state has always been a trailblazer and showing a pioneering spirit. He said the world acknowledges that the new Gujarat has paved a path for a new India, with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Gujarat received being now available to the nation.

He said that the PDPU will continue to make its unique contribution to enhance the reputation of Gujarat and India in the energy sector. Ambani also advised students to continue the process of learning, as a "constant and never-ending process of exploration, discovery and adventure".

"A true student never stops the pursuit of knowledge," he said. "The world is waiting for you. Step out and take the plunge. Fail, if necessary, but in pursuit of your dream with passion, purpose and persistent effort. Your dreams will indeed come true," he said.

Around 2,600 students received their degree certificates at the convocation. More than 40 scholars received PhD degrees, and 77 students were conferred medals of merit. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire proceeding, including the inauguration of the facilities, were conducted via video conference.