Punjab & Sind Bank to raise up to Rs 5,500 cr via pref issue

The board has cleared agenda to "offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to Rs 5,500 crore including share premium to the Government of India by way of preferential issue of equity shares", the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 18:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore by issuing shares on a preferential basis

The board approval is in line with the government sanction to infuse an amount of Rs 5,500 crore in the bank towards contribution of the Centre in the preferential allotment of equity shares during FY2020-21. The board has cleared agenda to "offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to Rs 5,500 crore including share premium to the Government of India by way of preferential issue of equity shares", the bank said in a regulatory filing. The fund raising will help bank meet its regulatory and growth capital.

Videos

