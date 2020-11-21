Left Menu
UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

PTI | London | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:23 IST
While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc's umbrella during a transition period that is scheduled to end December 31. Image Credit: ANI

The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, the second major agreement the country has reached as negotiators hurry to cement trading relationships in preparation for life outside the European Union

While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc's umbrella during a transition period that is scheduled to end December 31. Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork

The UK government says the stopgap agreement paves the way for future negotiations on a new tailor-made UK-Canada trade deal.

