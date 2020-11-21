Haveri rly station renamed Mahadevappa Mailara Railway station

The Karnataka government has issued a notification, renaming Haveri Railway station as Mahadevappa Mailara Railway Station. It has been a long-standing demand of the public and representatives from Haveri District to name the Haveri station after Mahadevappa Mailara, a freedom fighter from the district, South Western Railway said in a statement.

It said, at the age of 18, he accompanied Mahatma Gandhi on the Dandi March. He sacrificed his life for the service of society and liberation of the country and his courage had inspired a large number of people, it said. The Ministry of Home Affairs had given no objection to changing the name of Haveri railway station as Mahadevappa Mailara Railway Station on July 2 2019, the notification said.