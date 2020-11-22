Left Menu
Development News Edition

CG Power lenders agree for loan restructuring, pave way for Murugappa takeover

Now, CG Power, TIIL and the lenders have "executed the requisite binding agreements dated November 20, 2020 for one-time settlement and restructuring of funded facilities and guaranteed debt of CG Power." The pact provides for lenders being paid an upfront amount of Rs 650 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 11:13 IST
CG Power lenders agree for loan restructuring, pave way for Murugappa takeover

Lenders to CG Power and Industrial Solutions have agreed to a one-time loan restructuring to pave way for the Chennai-based Murugappa Group taking over the scam-hit equipment maker. CG Power had total debt of Rs 2,161 crore, out of which a consortium of 14 banks have taken a haircut of Rs 1,100 crore and restructured the remaining.

In separate but almost identical stock exchange filings, CG Power and Murugappa Group firm Tube Investments of India Ltd (TIIL), said lenders have accepted one-time settlement and restructuring of debt. In August, TIIL had agreed to invest Rs 700 crore in CG Power for a 56.61 per cent stake.

This, it said, was subject to "satisfactory fulfilment of conditions precedents contained in Securities Subscription Agreement (SSA)." "The conditions precedent of the SSA inter alia included a condition that the lenders of CG Power accept one-time settlement and restructure the funded facilities and guaranteed debt in accordance with the terms of the binding offer made by the company to CG Power and the lenders in a manner that is mutually acceptable," TIIL said. Now, CG Power, TIIL and the lenders have "executed the requisite binding agreements dated November 20, 2020 for one-time settlement and restructuring of funded facilities and guaranteed debt of CG Power." The pact provides for lenders being paid an upfront amount of Rs 650 crore. Also, Rs 200 crore of debt would be converted into non-convertible debentures having a five-year tenure.

Besides, lenders would be paid "out of the proceeds from sale of CG House property on best efforts and as is where is basis, within a period of five years," the filings said. The sale of the property would wipe another Rs 150 crore of debt from CG Power books. This is irrespective of the value the sale of the property realises.

"If the property sells for Rs 100 crore, all of it goes to the lenders but Rs 150 crore would be wiped out from CG Power books. Similarly, even if the property goes for Rs 200 crore, only Rs 150 crore goes off CG Power books," a source familiar with the pact said. The pact also provides for "transfer/replacement of non-fund based facilities of the lenders to non-consortium lenders or CG Power procuring and submitting counter guarantees for the same." TIIL had recently received the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) nod to acquire CG Power. In five-years CG Power will be debt-free.

In August last year, CG Power said its board discovered "significant accounting irregularities", including suspect transactions that have led to an understatement of the company's liabilities and advances to related and unrelated parties by hundreds of crores of rupees. It had said that advances to related and unrelated parties and the Avantha Group may have been potentially understated by Rs 1,990.36 crore and Rs 2,806.63 crore, respectively. Following these allegations, its chairman Gautam Thapar was sacked.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli is not what you see on cricket field, he is chilled out guy: Zampa

Virat Kohlis on-field image might be that of a combative batting superstar but Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa says the India captain came across as a chilled out guy during their interactions in the recent IPL. The duo played for the Roya...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 3.7 lakh surveyed, first time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests

For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests, while over 3.7 lakh people have been surveyed as part of the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, the Unio...

First Person: Four years on, hopes of return still distant for refugee pianist

Mr. Ahmad, a recipient of the International Beethoven Prize for Human Rights in 2015, became known around the world for a video in which he played piano, surrounded by children, amidst the rubble of the Yarmouk refugee camp.Today, he is s...

Cancelling Chomsky-Prashad session was necessary to protect Tata Lit Live's integrity, says fest dir

A day after celebrated linguist and activist Noam Chomsky, and journalist Vijay Prashad expressed regret at the abrupt cancellation of their discussion at the online Tata Literature Live, its founder and festival director Anil Dharkar on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020