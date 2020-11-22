Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prestige group to invest Rs 2,000 cr on 4 new housing projects in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa

Elaborating on these four projects, Prestige Estates Executive Director-Business Development Swaroop Anish said the company launched a middle income housing project 'Prestige Tranquil' in Hyderabad early this month. The project, which is spread over nearly 8 acre and comprises 906 units, will be developed with an investment of around Rs 825 crore including the land cost, Anish said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 13:02 IST
Prestige group to invest Rs 2,000 cr on 4 new housing projects in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will develop four new housing projects in Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad with an investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore amid recovery in demand for residential properties. The Bengaluru-based company will develop nearly 3,400 housing units in these four projects over the next three and half years.

"We have launched four new housing projects in the last few months. We are getting very good traction in all these four projects. We have already sold 50 per cent in Hyderabad," Prestige group Chairman Irfan Razack told PTI. Elaborating on these four projects, Prestige Estates Executive Director-Business Development Swaroop Anish said the company launched a middle income housing project 'Prestige Tranquil' in Hyderabad early this month.

The project, which is spread over nearly 8 acre and comprises 906 units, will be developed with an investment of around Rs 825 crore including the land cost, Anish said. Prestige Estates has started construction work on two housing projects in Bengaluru in joint development with land owners.

The first one 'Prestige Primrose Hills' at Kanakpura Road is an affordable housing project, which is spread over 15.5 acres having 1,680 units. The project cost is pegged at around Rs 475 crore. The second project in Bengaluru is located at Whitefield named Prestige Waterford. The company is constructing 689 units in this nearly 17-acre project at a cost of around Rs 575 crore.

In Goa, the company is developing a 2-acre project 'Prestige Ocean Crest', comprising 106 units, with an investment of nearly Rs 90 crore. According to an investor’s presentation, Prestige Estates clocked 9 per cent year-on-year growth in sales bookings to Rs 1,123.3 crore during July-September quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its sales booking in the first six months of 2020-21, however, declined to Rs 1,584.4 crore from Rs 2,042.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. According to PropTiger.com, housing sales in eight major cities fell 54 per cent year-on-year in January-September 2020 to 1,23,725 units.

However, the demand is gravitating towards those real estate players who have a better track record of executing real estate projects on time without compromising in quality. Meanwhile, Prestige Group is selling a large portfolio of its commercial assets -- office, shopping malls and hotels -- to global investment firm Blackstone for over Rs 9,000 crore.

The term sheets between the two parties have already been signed and the deal is likely to be concluded next month. Prestige group will utilise a major portion of sale proceeds to reduce its debt. Its net debt stood at Rs 8,667.6 crore at the end of the second quarter with an average borrowing cost of 9.65 per cent.

Prestige Estates Projects recently reported 40 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 93.8 crore for the quarter ended September. It had posted a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in the year-ago period. Total income stood at Rs 1,916.7 crore in the second quarter of this financial year, as against Rs 1,962.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Prestige Group has so far completed 247 projects covering 134 million sq ft area. In the housing segment, the company has completed 118 projects and is currently developing 30 more projects.

It has completed 36 million sq ft of office space and 15 million sq ft area is under construction. In the shopping mall segment, 7 million sq ft has been completed and another 3 million sq ft area is under construction. In hotel business, Prestige group has 1,262 keys and is developing 1,229 keys.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's health system under strain as the virus surges back

When Yekaterina Kobzeva, a nurse at a preschool in Russias Ural Mountains, began having trouble breathing, she called an ambulance. It was four days before she managed to find a free hospital bed. The ambulance first took her to get a scan ...

(Eds: corrects date) Mumbai court remands comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya to judicial custody till Dec 4.

Eds corrects date Mumbai court remands comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya to judicial custody till Dec 4....

Compensation not paid to acid attack victims in 799 out of 1,273 cases: NCW

Acid attack victims have not been paid compensation in 799 out of 1,273 cases across the country, the NCW said and demanded immediate attention of the states on the matter. The issue was discussed in an e-meeting by the NCW with the nodal o...

G20 Summit: S'pore PM calls on world leaders to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called on the world leaders to work together to ensure affordable and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and boost global disease surveillance networks to prepare nations for any such fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020