PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 23

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 05:56 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Private equity firms Warburg Pincus and TowerBrook Capital Partners are in the final stages of negotiating a potential joint offer for the British roadside recovery group AA Plc , the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people close to the matter. Business groups, including the CBI and International Chambers of Commerce, have joined growing calls for the UK government to maintain its overseas aid target of 0.7% of gross domestic product ahead of the finance minister Rishi Sunak's spending review announcement on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi on Sunday unveiled the discovery of 22 billion barrels of unconventional reserves including shale oil and pledged $122 billion in capital expenditure for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) over the next five years. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

