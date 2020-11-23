Left Menu
Development News Edition

APSEZ ranks 14th in Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Sector of Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, 2020

The latest scorecard of the highly anticipated Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index has ranked Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) at number 14 in the highly competitive global transportation and transportation infrastructure sector.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 23-11-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 11:13 IST
APSEZ ranks 14th in Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Sector of Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, 2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The latest scorecard of the highly anticipated Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index has ranked Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) at number 14 in the highly competitive global transportation and transportation infrastructure sector. It is the only company from India to have been included in this sector, according to a media release.

This initiates the presence of APSEZ on the DJSI Emerging Markets Index, one of the most sought-after sustainability indices in the world that represents the very top 10 per cent of the largest 800 companies within the world's 20 emerging markets and is based on long-term Environment, Social and Economic, and Governance criteria. As part of a stringent DJSI rating process, all responses by APSEZ were substantiated with internal documentation and real-life examples and audited by an independent third party to verify the accuracy of the information provided. APSEZ was ranked in the top 20 of every single-dimension of the three criteria. In all, just 11 Indian companies made it to the DJSI Emerging Markets Index this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ said, "We are pleased to make an entry into the DJSI Index. As the largest multi-port operator and logistics player in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world we recognize the complexity that we are confronted with and therefore being able to achieve this high ranking on our debut into the DJSI Index comes as a shot in the arm for us as well as validates our accountability to our investors, customers, and employees." "While our environment, social and economic, and Governance criteria scores are a strong validation that we are on the right path, we really see this as just one point along a more ambitious journey we have embarked on to demonstrate our absolute commitment to benchmarking our sustainability practices - not just to an emerging market index - but to global indexes, as we move towards becoming the only carbon-neutral port by the year 2025," Karan Adani added.

DJSI is referred to by most institutional investors to create their portfolios and seen as objective, professional criteria assessed by neutral parties, according to the media release. Good performance in this rating raises visibility among investors and allows better access to the capital markets, thereby creating a higher return for the investors. This year, the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment reports saw a record climb with 1,386 companies actively participating in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany regrets U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies arms control treaty

Berlin Germany, November 23 ANIXinhua Germany deeply regrets U.S. quitting from the Opens Skies Treaty, a major international arms control agreement, and remains committed to the treaty as a key part of regional arms control measures, Forei...

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Monday. Wishing my ministerial colleague, Dr Raghu Sharma Ji speedy recovery from COVID-19. May he gets well soon, Gehlot wrote ...

Discontentment brewing in TMC camp ahead of 2021 Bengal polls

With assembly polls just months away, the ruling TMC in Bengal, which was so far busy making preparations to decimate the BJP, is now facing yet another challenge of keeping its house in order, as several members have been voicing their dis...

EXCLUSIVE-In latest China jab, U.S. drafts list of 89 firms with military ties

The Trump administration is close to declaring that 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties, restricting them from buying a range of U.S. goods and technology, according to a draft copy of the list seen by Reuters. The l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020