Patripul ROB girder launched in Kalyan, traffic movement soon

The launch of a huge girder at the Patripul rail overbridge between Thakurli and Kalyan railway stations near here was successfully completed in the early hours of Monday, railway officials said. With this, the British-era bridge, that was dismantled two years ago after being declared unsafe and remained in controversy for delay in completion, is expected to open for traffic soon, they said.

The work to launch the 76.67-metre-long girder on the rail section located in neighbouring Thane, about 60 km from here, began on Saturday for which mega blocks (suspension of traffic for maintenance work) were undertaken on the route, officials said. "As some girder launching work was incomplete after Sunday's block, an additional night block was undertaken from 1.30 am to 2.45 am on Monday and the remaining work was successfully completed," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.

According to rail officials, around 41-m-long steel girder portion was launched during Saturday's block. Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the site on Saturday along with state Urban Development and Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde.

The British-era bridge, that crosses over nine railway tracks including three yard lines, was dismantled in November 2018 after being declared unsafe. The Central Railway (CR) recently planned four mega blocks for the work at the Patripul bridge.

The girder launching work was planned during two four-hour blocks each on November 21 and 22, while the girder stabling and other important works are to be done during three-hour blocks each on November 28 and 29, the CR said..