Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patripul ROB girder launched in Kalyan, traffic movement soon

With this, the British-era bridge, that was dismantled two years ago after being declared unsafe and remained in controversy for delay in completion, is expected to open for traffic soon, they said. The work to launch the 76.67-metre-long girder on the rail section located in neighbouring Thane, about 60 km from here, began on Saturday for which mega blocks (suspension of traffic for maintenance work) were undertaken on the route, officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:57 IST
Patripul ROB girder launched in Kalyan, traffic movement soon

The launch of a huge girder at the Patripul rail overbridge between Thakurli and Kalyan railway stations near here was successfully completed in the early hours of Monday, railway officials said. With this, the British-era bridge, that was dismantled two years ago after being declared unsafe and remained in controversy for delay in completion, is expected to open for traffic soon, they said.

The work to launch the 76.67-metre-long girder on the rail section located in neighbouring Thane, about 60 km from here, began on Saturday for which mega blocks (suspension of traffic for maintenance work) were undertaken on the route, officials said. "As some girder launching work was incomplete after Sunday's block, an additional night block was undertaken from 1.30 am to 2.45 am on Monday and the remaining work was successfully completed," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.

According to rail officials, around 41-m-long steel girder portion was launched during Saturday's block. Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the site on Saturday along with state Urban Development and Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde.

The British-era bridge, that crosses over nine railway tracks including three yard lines, was dismantled in November 2018 after being declared unsafe. The Central Railway (CR) recently planned four mega blocks for the work at the Patripul bridge.

The girder launching work was planned during two four-hour blocks each on November 21 and 22, while the girder stabling and other important works are to be done during three-hour blocks each on November 28 and 29, the CR said..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson hails 'fantastic' AstraZeneca vaccine news, says checks needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed the fantastic news that AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up to 90 effective, but said it still would require safety checks.Incredibly exciti...

21-yr-old woman gangraped in UP's Shamli

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beaten up by three men in a sugarcane field in Shamli district, police said on Monday. The woman was raped when she had gone to throw the cow dung on Sunday, according to a complaint lodged by her...

Kerala govt plans to hold detailed discussions in assembly on police act amendment, hear opinions from various quarters: CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala govt plans to hold detailed discussions in assembly on police act amendment, hear opinions from various quarters CM Pinarayi Vijayan....

Treat as representation plea seeking paid menstruation leaves for women: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Central government and others to treat as a representation the plea seeking directions to grant paid leaves to all class of women employees including daily wage, contractual and outsourced worker ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020