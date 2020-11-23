Suzuki Motorcycle India expands BSVI product portfolio with V-Strom 650XT ABS launch

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday expanded its BSVI product portfolio with the launch of V-Strom 650XT ABS (anti-lock braking system) with BSVI engine, priced at Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Displayed for the first time at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida earlier this year, the roll out of the V-Strom 650XT ABS has become the first BS6 compliant big bike from the company's portfolio, Suzuki Motor India Private Ltd (SMIPL) said in a release. “V-Strom has made its own following in India. The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring capabilities while exploring different terrains. This is our first BS6 compliant big bike and we are confident that this cleaner and greener motorcycle will continue to win people's hearts with its performance and maneuverability as it hit the Indian roads," said Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India. The middleweight adventure bike comes with a secure and stress-free start with the push of a button and anti-lock braking system, offering a controlled grip on the road and trustworthy braking performance in extreme conditions, according to the release. The BSVI-compliant V-Strom 650 XT ABS will be available at all Suzuki big bikes dealerships across India, it added.