Left Menu
Development News Edition

President to worship at Lord Balaji's shrine on Tuesday

President Ram Nath Kovind would offer worship at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala near here on November 24.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:24 IST
President to worship at Lord Balaji's shrine on Tuesday
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

President Ram Nath Kovind would offer worship at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala near here on November 24. Kovind, an ardent devotee of the Lord, would be arriving here on a five-hour spiritual visit on Tuesday forenoon, a government official said.

After arriving at the Renigunta airport near here, the President would offer worship at the shrine of Goddess Sree Padmavathi in Tiruchanur, the official said. Then, Kovind would proceed to the hills to pay his obeisance to Lord Venkateswara in the afternoon of the same day, the official said.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, top officials and others expected to be involved in the President's programme had their tests for coronavirus today, the official told PTI. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan would, a few hours in advance, arrive here and accord a warm welcome to the President at the airport, the official said adding that after offering worship followed by a lunch on the hills, Kovind would leave for Ahmedabad.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trans teen takes legal action over gender care delay in UK

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Nov 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A transgender teenager is taking legal action against Englands health service over a delay in accessing specialist gender care, his lawyers said on Monday, as global debate rages ...

Stoinis is playing five times better than a year ago: Ponting

Batting legend Ricky Ponting believes all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is playing five times better than what he was a year ago and could take up multiple roles for Australian cricket, including the job of a finisher. Stoinis scored 352 runs and ...

Indonesia hits half million virus cases as infection spike strains hospitals

Indonesia reached a grim milestone on Monday in surpassing more than half a million coronavirus cases, as average new daily infections hit a record and hospitals in the countrys most populated province edged closer to capacity.Indonesia now...

HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of two new books by bestselling author, Preeti Shenoy

- The first of the two books, a practical guide to positivity and self-fulfillment, will be out in 2021. NEW DELHI, Nov. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- When the lockdown was first announced, Preeti began posting stories on her Instagram account tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020