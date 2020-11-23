President to worship at Lord Balaji's shrine on Tuesday

President Ram Nath Kovind would offer worship at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala near here on November 24. Kovind, an ardent devotee of the Lord, would be arriving here on a five-hour spiritual visit on Tuesday forenoon, a government official said.

After arriving at the Renigunta airport near here, the President would offer worship at the shrine of Goddess Sree Padmavathi in Tiruchanur, the official said. Then, Kovind would proceed to the hills to pay his obeisance to Lord Venkateswara in the afternoon of the same day, the official said.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, top officials and others expected to be involved in the President's programme had their tests for coronavirus today, the official told PTI. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan would, a few hours in advance, arrive here and accord a warm welcome to the President at the airport, the official said adding that after offering worship followed by a lunch on the hills, Kovind would leave for Ahmedabad.