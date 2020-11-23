Turtle Wax, Inc. Teams up with Three Premium Detailing Studios, Plans to Expand to 23 Additional Key Cities in India

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Turtle Wax, Inc., an award-winning Chicago-based car care company, today announced the launch of its co-branded car care studios in Gurugram, Pune and Bangalore. Equipped with ultra-modern Turtle Wax® detailing technologies, along with each Studio's team of highly qualified and trained service personnel, these Turtle Wax Car Care Studios™ offer a wide range of car detailing services and products specifically designed to cater to the personalized taste of car enthusiasts. Aimed at offering superior value through best in class quality and service to its customers, these Studios cater to consumer demands for professional vehicle maintenance and hygiene. The Studios offer a multitude of care packages from Turtle Wax's Professional; Ceramic and Hybrid Solutions ranges and use the latest technologies which delivers peerless results.

Customers at these car care studios will experience the professional results delivered by the world favorite detailing products of Turtle Wax® like Hybrid Ceramic solutions, 10H ceramic technology, and Ice Seal and Shine. The inauguration was marked with a digital unveiling by Narain Karthikeyan through an Instagram Live- the man who lives life in the fast lane. Narain became India's first Formula One racer, a goal he set for himself at the age of 10, achieving it against all odds. He opened the gates of motorsport to an entire country that had perceived the niche sport reserved for only the super affluent. Turtle Wax has also partnered with Narain's NK Racing Academy and is proud to be contributing the young racing talents in India and pushing them to realise their dreams.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Sajan Murali Puravangara, Country Manager and Director of Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The inauguration of our first three detailing co-branded concept studios within a few months of the brand launch is a testament to our continued investment, commitment and future plans for the Indian market. Turtle Wax's entry into India was a result to the dual growth of the DIY car care culture and the growing demand of Do-It-For-Me consumers. The launch of Turtle Wax Car Care Studios™ with our carefully selected studio owners provides the Indian consumers with a variety of innovative world-class services and products in this segment along with personalized attention to showcase our brand's 75 years of expertise in DIFM. We witnessed widespread appreciation from the consumer base following our brand entry into India and it's a proud moment for us to invite vehicle owners for a complete makeover with the myriad of comprehensive treatment options the Turtle Wax Car Care Studios™ have to offer and foster in a new wave of vehicle cleanliness and maintenance." Customers can now check-in to a Turtle Wax Car Care Studio™ for a quick clean and fresh feel before they hit the roads. Turtle Wax® products are non-harmful to the vehicle's body paint and can withstand extreme weather changes providing exterior car protection from scratches, dullness, and climate conditions. Interior cleaning is equally essential for a fulfilling driving experience, and Turtle Wax offers a range of interior detailing car care products too.

The treatments available at the Turtle Wax Car Care Studios® are as follows: * Hybrid Series which includes Basic Exterior Wash, Rinse and Dry, Paint Correction, Hybrid Wash & Wet Wax, Hybrid Spray Coat

* Ceramic Coat Protection offering paint Correction as per standard detailing processes, pre clean, ceramic coating * Exterior Restoration Treatment with further three types: Smart Shield Technology™ Treatment with Paint Correction, Super Hard-Shell Shine and Clean & Shine.

* Interior Detailing Treatment for basic interior cleaning or comprehensive interior detailing which includes Carpets & Upholstery, Roof Cleaning, Plastics & Vinyl, Seats, Leather, AC Vents, Air Freshener, Dressing, Rubber Beading, Door Jams, Seatbelts, Glasses * Specialty Treatment comprising of Odor treatment, Headlight lens restoration, Rain- repellent coating, Trims and Chrome restoration

* Wash for a quick 45-minute cleaning offering Cleaning, Vacuuming, Cockpit Cleaning, Pre- Wash, Rinse, Alloy Wheels &Tyres Cleaning, Foam Wash, Spread, Rinse, Dry, Glass Cleaning, Tyre Dressing. Turtle Wax's emphasis lies in expanding beyond Gurugram, Pune and Bangalore, and would expand into 23 different key cities across India in the coming months to cater demand in such markets. Consumers can now avail the services starting at across all Turtle Wax co-branded car care studios.

Turtle Wax® products can also be bought via our Toll-free number - 1 800 102 6155 - and through our customer care team at: customercareindia@turtlewax.com. To become an authorized retailer or distributor, or for OEM tie-ups, please reach out to our Turtle Wax corporate team at: indiatradeenquiry@turtlewax.com.

To know more about the complete list of Turtle Wax® products launching in India, visit TurtleWax.com This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)