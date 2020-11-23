AP CM launches Abhayam project for women's safety

Amaravati, Nov 23 (PTI): After a delay of more than three years, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday finally kick-started Project Abhaya, the Government of India initiative for the safety and security of women and girl passengers during travel by autos and cabs. The project did not take off in AP for a variety of reasons in the last three years, official sources said.

Now, the state government finally decided to install IoT devices in 1,000 autos in Visakhapatnam city on a pilot basis. The state government gave the project a new name, Abhayam, and did not make any mention about the Central contribution.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy completed the formalities from his camp office here. The Centre had in June 2017 released Rs 58.64 crore for the Project Abhaya, under which Internet of Things (IoT) devices were to be installed in autos and cabs for real-time tracking and monitoring and data communication for ensuring effective security and safety of women and girls.

The project was launched across the country in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya incident in the National Capital. The total project cost was estimated at Rs 138.49 crore, of which the Centres share was 60 per cent (Rs 83.09 crore), to cover one lakh autos across the state.

The state government is yet to release any money for the project. "You may call it an App or an IoT project.We will install this device in every auto and taxi to ensure girls and women do not face any danger during their travels," the Chief Minister said.

This would give every girl and woman passenger courage and also create confidence in auto and taxi drivers, Jagan added. He said the IoT devices would be installed in 5,000 vehicles by February 1, 50,000 by July 1 and one lakh by November 2021.

Home Minister M Sucharita, Transport Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu, Transport Commissioner P S R Anjaneyulu and other senior officials attended.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.