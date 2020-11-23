Left Menu
NIIT Earns Two Coveted Learning Technologies 2020 Awards Jointly With MetLife

NIIT, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it is has won two coveted 2020 Learning Technologies Awards jointly with MetLife.

ANI | Atlanta (Georgia) | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:26 IST
NIIT Earns Two Coveted Learning Technologies 2020 Awards Jointly With MetLife. Image Credit: ANI

Atlanta (Georgia) [United States] / New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it is has won two coveted 2020 Learning Technologies Awards jointly with MetLife. The winners were announced at the Learning Technologies online awards gala on November 18, 2020 hosted by Deborah Frances-White and Tom Salinsky. Among the 500 entries received, NIIT was shortlisted in six separate categories jointly with MetLife, IQVIA, Pitney Bowes and the World Food Programme of the United Nations respectively.

MetLife and NIIT earned the Gold for the Best technology-based onboarding programme where judges described the Distribution Academy as follows, "The Virtual Induction Experience provides a learning and performance support roadmap targeted at accelerating time to competence and productivity of new Sales Associates, especially those without any prior experience of insurance sales. An outstanding entry that easily met all criteria and is constantly evolving and improving. The judges loved how Metcoins had a reward value associated to their development." MetLife and NIIT were also jointly awarded with the Silver award for the Best use of blended learning - international commercial sector. The judges described the MetLife Distribution Academy as follows, "The most passionately lived presentation, backed up by strong metrics MetLife and NIIT fought hard for their well-deserved silver. An impactful, complex blend with the infrastructure in place to support learner journeys, the programme clearly works with evidence of business impact and ongoing investment provided. Activated managers were key enablers of the programme and transfer of learning into the business well thought through and robust. A powerful programme that fitted the company culture perfectly." The Learning Technologies Awards is an international scheme that has been celebrating outstanding learning technologies for 16 years. They are open to anyone worldwide, no matter what the size of the organization, and showcase some of the most recognizable, memorable, and life-changing learning technologies and e-learning around. The Learning Technologies Awards are independently judged and receive hundreds of entries each year. Categories cover innovations, projects, design, games, simulations, social media, mobile technologies, onboarding, and blended learning, as well as awards for outstanding individuals, teams, and organizations. "We are honored to earn two coveted Learning Technologies awards jointly with MetLife. The judges' comments are a testament to the cutting-edge learning, innovation and measurable results that NIIT consistently aims to deliver," said DJ Chadha, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Learning Content, Operations and Delivery at NIIT. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article

