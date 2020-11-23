Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naredco-Maharashtra members to bear stamp duty till Dec 31 on behalf of home buyers

Realtors body Naredco's Maharashtra chapter on Monday said its members, which currently stand at around 1,000 builders, will bear the stamp duty on housing sales till December-end on behalf of home buyers to boost sales.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:52 IST
Naredco-Maharashtra members to bear stamp duty till Dec 31 on behalf of home buyers

Realtors body Naredco's Maharashtra chapter on Monday said its members, which currently stand at around 1,000 builders, will bear the stamp duty on housing sales till December-end on behalf of home buyers to boost sales. Naredco-Maharashtra had in September announced to bear stamp duty till October after the state government cut stamp duty by 2-3 per cent in major cities. The association has now extended this offer till 2020-end.

Over 1,000 NAREDCO Maharashtra members have offered their properties for sale under this scheme. NAREDCO-Maharashtra President Ashok Mohanani said the zero-stamp duty pushed Mumbai's residential realty sales by 300 per cent from August 2020 to October 2020.

Addressing a virtual press conference, he said the association will organise a virtual 'Real Estate and Infrastructure Investors' Summit (REIIS) – 2020' starting November 25. "It's a win-win for both home buyers and developers, as the zero-stamp duty window will bring more home buyers of Maharashtra into the buying net," Mohanani said.

Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO Maharashtra said, “The zero stamp duty intervention set the precedence and boosted the entire sector in a growth mode. It ensured a quick inventory turnover and the trend will continue in the long-run." Sandeep Runwal, President Elect, NAREDCO Maharashtra complemented the Maharashtra government for temporary reduction in stamp duty that has helped boost sales. "The lower tax regime has given volumes without impacting the government's revenues," he said.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's air quality slips to 'very poor' due to slow winds; Dip in stubble burning

After nearly 10 days, Delhis air quality deteriorated on Monday to the very poor category and is likely to worsen in the next two days due to slow winds and low ventilation, government agencies said. Stubble burning, which accounted for 12 ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britains AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90 effective without any serious side effects, while the United States and Germany said they could start inoculating their citizens by next month.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an i...

Kangana moves HC to quash FIR on sedition, other charges

Facing sedition charges, actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel moved the Bombay High Court on Monday, seeking to quash an FIR filed against them by the city police for allegedly trying to create hatred and communal tension t...

283 people arrested, 18,000 litres of illicit liquor seized in UP

The Uttar Pradesh excise department has arrested 283 people and seized over 18,000 litres of illicit liquor following recent deaths due to consumption of spurious alcohol, an official said on Monday. A total of 888 cases were registered in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020