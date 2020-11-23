Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE eases limits on foreign ownership to attract investors

The emirates are also expecting Israelis will join the legions of foreigners who have opened businesses and bought apartments in the coastal cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi following a breakthrough US-brokered normalisation deal between the countries. The presidential decree changing the corporate law helps the UAE “strengthen its leading position regionally and globally as an attractive destination for projects and companies,” state-run WAM news agency reported.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:22 IST
UAE eases limits on foreign ownership to attract investors

The United Arab Emirates has relaxed and removed a range of limits on foreign ownership of companies, state-run media reported Monday, in the country's latest bid to boost its global status and attract foreign investors. The overhaul signals yet another startling change for the federation of seven desert sheikhdoms as it grapples with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the UAE announced a series of reforms to its Islamic legal code, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, improving protections for women and loosening restrictions on alcohol consumption. The dramatic changes come as the UAE has spent billions of dollars preparing to host some 25 million visitors for the World Expo, which was pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic. The emirates are also expecting Israelis will join the legions of foreigners who have opened businesses and bought apartments in the coastal cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi following a breakthrough US-brokered normalisation deal between the countries.

The presidential decree changing the corporate law helps the UAE “strengthen its leading position regionally and globally as an attractive destination for projects and companies,” state-run WAM news agency reported. The reforms allow foreign entrepreneurs and investors to set up their own companies without involving local shareholders, the agency said. That's a welcome development for the country's many expatriates who long had their ownership capped at 49 per cent in firms outside free zones. Other legal amendments remove quotas requiring that Emiratis hold the majority of board positions and serve as chairs for onshore companies. But the move deals a blow to longstanding rentier benefits for Emirati citizens, many of whom made their livings as figurehead company partners.

State-linked newspaper The National reported the decree in further detail, saying the foreign ownership amendments would take effect within six months. Companies could take an entire year to start complying with the changes, it added.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britains AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90 effective without any serious side effects, while the United States and Germany said they could start inoculating their citizens by next month.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an i...

NAFSCOB chief Dileepbhai Sanghani elected as NCUI President

IFFCO Vice Chairman Dileepbhai Sanghani was unanimously elected as the President of National Cooperative Union of India NCUI on MondayHe is also the Chairman of National Federation of State Cooperative Banks Ltd NAFSCOB. &#160; &#160; &#160...

AU Small Finance Bank sells Aavas Financiers' shares worth Rs 530 cr

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd on Monday sold 35 lakh shares of Aavas Financiers Ltd worth Rs 530 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available on the BSE, AU Small Finance Bank offloaded a total of 35,00,000 sh...

Delhi's air quality slips to 'very poor' due to slow winds; Dip in stubble burning

After nearly 10 days, Delhis air quality deteriorated on Monday to the very poor category and is likely to worsen in the next two days due to slow winds and low ventilation, government agencies said. Stubble burning, which accounted for 12 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020