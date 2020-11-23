Stock exchanges, depository observing world investors week to raise awareness

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Leading stock exchange NSE on Monday said it is observing the world investor week 2020 through a special initiative dubbed as 'Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy'. The initiative is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of investor education and protection and highlight various initiatives of securities regulators in these two critical areas, the exchange said in a statement.

Apart from NSE, rival bourse BSE and depository CDSL, stock brokers' association Anmi are also observing the world investor week (WIW) during November 23-29. As part of this initiative, NSE rang the closing bell on Monday to mark the beginning of the World Investor Week 2020.

During this week, more than 500 investor awareness virtual webinars would be conducted by NSE across India. "One unique new initiative for this year is 'Be Your Own Laxmi', it is focused on young women earners and women entrepreneurs where more than 2,500 women would be participating this week," the exchange said.

On this occasion, G P Garg, Executive Director of Sebi said, "Investor should take well-informed decisions pertaining to investments. Every investor should understand the risk associated with investments." The exchanges are celebrating WIW 2020 with Sebi as the national coordinator under the aegis of IOSCO. "Investor education program is an initiative by NSE to strengthen engagement with communities across the country. The objective is to equip existing and potential investors with the knowledge and understanding of the financial markets and guide them in effective financial planning," said Ravi Varanasi, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE. BSE Investors Protection Fund (IPF) also marked the beginning of world investor week by launching a host of initiatives that include investor focussed communications, contests to increase investor awareness and education and conducting of pan India Investor Awareness Programs.

"Investor education is of paramount importance as 'an educated investor is a protected investor' and this goes a long way in increasing investor confidence and encouraging greater retail participation in capital markets," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of BSE said in a separate statement. Throughout the World Investor week, CDSL said various Investor awareness programs and other initiatives will be carried out by the depository.