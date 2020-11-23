Left Menu
Fed's Powell, Treasury's Mnuchin set for Dec 1 hearing before Senate committee

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:39 IST
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 1 to deliver a quarterly update on emergency measures taken to provide economic relief from the downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the committee said on Monday.

Their joint appearance is the first since Mnuchin's surprise decision last week to de-fund several Fed lending programs on Dec. 31. (Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

