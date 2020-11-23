Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU must rebuild industry, avoid protectionism after pandemic - Portugal PM

"Europe cannot be totally dependent on essential goods produced outside," Costa said during an event to outline the main priorities of Portugal's six-month EU presidency, which starts on Jan. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:14 IST
EU must rebuild industry, avoid protectionism after pandemic - Portugal PM
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rebuilding European industry and making it less reliant on China and other nations should be a priority after the coronavirus pandemic but the EU should avoid protectionist policies, Portugal's prime minister said on Monday.

The pandemic has exposed how dependent the European Union has become on China and other countries for essential goods and this makes supply chains more vulnerable to the risk of disruption, Antonio Costa said. "Europe cannot be totally dependent on essential goods produced outside," Costa said during an event to outline the main priorities of Portugal's six-month EU presidency, which starts on Jan. 1. "This is something the COVID-19 crisis has clearly turned into a priority."

But Costa also warned against a "protectionist vision of Europe or a rupture of global trade" and said it was not a question of creating a few big dominant firms but of devising a "more agile competition policy". Part of the strategy should be to develop networks of different firms working on a European scale, he said, adding that the EU could only benefit from decentralising innovation and production chains.

A new European Central Bank report on Monday showed that euro zone firms are increasingly vulnerable amid a pandemic-induced recession, though public support, including cheap ECB cash, have so far limited the damage.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on vaccine cheer, upbeat business activity data

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and data showing a rapid expansion in monthly business activity fueled bets of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-driven recession. Economically-sensitive sect...

Russia opens case against Google, saying it failed to delete banned content

Russia has opened a case against U.S. tech giant Google for failing to remove banned content from its search engine, communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday.Roskomnadzor said Google was not removing up to 30 of what it called da...

Serum Institute to focus on supplying COVID-19 vaccine to India first

The Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries, Serums Chief Executive Adar Poonawall...

Gogoi resolved Assam's economic crisis, tackled secret killings: state Congress

Assams opposition leader Debabrata Saikia mourned the death of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, saying that the state was beset by an economic crisis and secret killings when he assumed power but resolved the problems with great efficienc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020