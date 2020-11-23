Left Menu
PhonePe onboards all electricity boards across India to enable seamless bill payments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:31 IST
Flipkart-owned PhonePe on Monday said it has onboarded all the 73 electricity boards (both public and private sector) across the country, enabling its over 250 million users to pay their bills through the app. "We have seen massive growth in the adoption of digital payments for electricity bills since we launched the category in 2016. In fact, there has been an over 40 per cent increase in the volume of electricity bill payments in October 2020 over the corresponding period last year," Ankit Gaur, Director of Business Development at PhonePe, said.

He added that over 80 per cent of its customers are in tier II cities and beyond, indicating the widespread adoption of contactless bill payments. PhonePe has launched many features to drive growth in the bill payments category, including 'Reminders' and AutoPay options. * * * * Evalueserve selects Commvault to ensure data availability, security Analytics consulting firm Evalueserve on Monday said it has selected Commvault, a data solutions provider, to automate its data protection processes. By adopting Commvault Complete Data Protection, Evalueserve is able to securely encrypt backup copies and rapidly restore them, even in case of any ransomware attack, a statement said.

Evalueserve is currently using Commvault to protect its on-premises data, including databases, applications, and file servers, and looking to expand the solution to all locations, it added. Evalueserve has six operating centres globally. The company also plans to expand the Commvault backup solution to support its hybrid-cloud environment. By adopting Commvault, Evalueserve can quickly complete the restoration drill 57 per cent faster than before, and the improved efficiency helped the company to accelerate the turnaround time for backup and restore by 50 per cent, the statement said.

* * * * KIKO TV pivots to an 'assisted shopping' experience app Short format video app KIKO TV on Monday said it is repositioning the company as an assisted shopping experience app. "The platform which was launched a few months ago, amidst the pandemic, has been witnessing a 30 per cent month-on-month increase in the social commerce vertical and will now be focusing on the growing market opportunities present within the same," a statement said. The start-up will be investing in building the same by acquiring a larger user database and building an aggregator community for sellers, it added. Amid the pandemic, many buyers are looking to get a live shopping experience digitally from their favourite stores and brands, and KIKO TV aims to fill this gap and introduce a two-way live video communication stage between merchants and buyers, the statement said.

Keeping the current #VocalForLocal and #MadeInIndia sentiment, KIKO TV will feature products from local Indian vendors only, it added..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

