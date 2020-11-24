Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ govt asks cenbank to include taming red-hot housing in remit, NZ$ jumps

The New Zealand government has asked the central bank to consider factoring house prices as part of its monetary policy remit, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said, boosting the local dollar on market bets of less stimulus over the next year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:54 IST
NZ govt asks cenbank to include taming red-hot housing in remit, NZ$ jumps
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The New Zealand government has asked the central bank to consider factoring house prices as part of its monetary policy remit, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said, boosting the local dollar on market bets of less stimulus over the next year. As policymakers grapple with soaring house prices and the risk of a property bubble, Robertson said the government was reviewing housing policies, and had written to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) asking what it could do to help slow a property boom.

He proposed taking house prices into account while formulating monetary policy, along with the bank's existing mandate of inflation and maximum employment. "I think this move threatens the independence of the bank and brings to question what areas the Reserve Bank needs to focus on now," said Brad Olsen, senior economist at Wellington-based economic consultancy firm Infometrics.

The New Zealand dollar jumped to $0.6985, its highest since mid-2018, as the government's move was seen as reinforcing expectations the central bank will resist moving toward negative interest rates next year. "I am concerned that the recent rapid escalation in house prices, and forecasts for this to continue, are affecting the government's ability to meet the economic objectives set out in the remit," the finance minister said in the letter to RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr.

In response, Orr said the bank will consider the suggestion, but added that monetary and financial regulatory policy alone could not address the issues as there were "long-term, structural issues" affecting housing affordability. OVERHEATED MARKET?

Historically low interest rates, along with other monetary and fiscal stimulus to support a pandemic-hit economy have fired up New Zealand's housing market, wrong-footing many economists who had expected a slowdown after years of rising prices. Robertson's letter comes amid growing pressure to restrain the booming property market - house values have soared around 90% in the past decade - and calls from the opposition party to 'rein in' the central bank.

While the RBNZ pumped another NZ$28 billion into the banking system this month, raising concerns this would further inflame house prices, it is also looking at reintroducing mortgage lending curbs that it took off after COVID-19 slowed economic activity. "With an extended period of low interest rates, and some time before housing supply can catch up with demand, now is the time to consider how the Reserve Bank may contribute to a stable housing market," Robertson said.

Also Read: Soccer-Scotland making Euro 2020 would fulfill dream, says Robertson

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs arrest Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

The Customs on Tuesday formally arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sources said the sleuths from the Customs Preventive Commissionerate visited the jail where Sivasankar is present...

'Alone in the dark': S.Korea's small businesses reel from new virus clampdown

A new round of social distancing rules took effect on Tuesday in the South Korean capital of Seoul, dealing a blow to small business owners despite brighter hopes for economic recovery after earlier success in battling the coronavirus.The m...

PM Modi holds virtual meet with states over COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with chief ministers of states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases to review the COVID-19 situation. The leaders attending the meeting include Home Minis...

France to probe clashes after police cleared out new Paris migrant camp

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was launching a probe into clashes that broke out late on Monday after police cleared out a new migrant camp in Paris Place de la Republique, adding that images of the scuffles were shocking....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020