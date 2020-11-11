Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Scotland making Euro 2020 would fulfill dream, says Robertson

Reaching Euro 2020 with Scotland would be a childhood dream come true, captain Andy Robertson said ahead of Thursday's playoff final against Serbia. The Scots, who last qualified for a European Championship in 1996, face the Serbs at Red Star's Rajko Mitic stadium with the home side aiming to reach their first as an independent nation.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 23:00 IST
Soccer-Scotland making Euro 2020 would fulfill dream, says Robertson

Reaching Euro 2020 with Scotland would be a childhood dream come true, captain Andy Robertson said ahead of Thursday's playoff final against Serbia.

The Scots, who last qualified for a European Championship in 1996, face the Serbs at Red Star's Rajko Mitic stadium with the home side aiming to reach their first as an independent nation. "I was four when Scotland last got to a (European Championship) tournament and my whole generation has missed out on that," Liverpool left back Robertson was quoted as saying by the BBC on Wednesday.

"It definitely gives us an added incentive to put a smile on the faces of five million people back home. We also want to do it for the manager. We know how much he missed out on it as a player and how much it would mean to him." Scotland boss Steve Clarke has overseen an eight-match unbeaten run and his team reached the final with a penalty shootout win over Israel.

The former Chelsea defender acknowledged the Scots were eagerly eyeing the prize of joining the tournament's Group D including England, the Czech Republic and 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia. With matches in that pool of next year's 24-nation tournament to be played at Wembley and Hampden Park, Clarke stressed the players needed to put in a performance which would leave them with no regrets.

"A game of this magnitude, I probably don't need to say that because the players understand if they come off the pitch with regrets they'll never forget that night," he said. "You go out there, do your best, give everything you can and hopefully the footballing gods smile on you and you get the right result."

Serbia manager Ljubisa Tumbakovic also voiced a battlecry, asking the entire Balkan nation to support their team in what he called the biggest match of his coaching career. "We hope the whole nation will get behind us as one so we can give them some joy," the 68-year old told a video news conference.

"Given my age, this is surely going to be the biggest match of my managerial career." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Edititng by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MDA govt defeats no-confidence motion

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance MDA led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday defeated the no-confidence motion moved by the oppostion Congress in the Assembly through a voice vote. Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh put the no-confidence mo...

In TV studio after release from jail, Arnab dares Thackeray

Back in the familiar environs of the TV newsroom after a week in judicial custody, journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for arresting him in a fake case. Uddhav Thackeray, listen to me...

Fears of COVID-19 resurgence spread to East Coast as grim U.S. records mount

As COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths surge across the United States, more signs emerged that a second wave could engulf areas of the Northeast, which managed to bring the pandemic under control after being battered last sprin...

Roche chairman favours requiring COVID-19 shots -Handelszeitung

Swiss drugmaker Roches chairman, Christoph Franz, favours requiring people to get a vaccination against COVID-19 when one is available and proven safe and effective, newspaper Handelszeitung reported on Wednesday, citing an interview. Franz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020