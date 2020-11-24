Equity indices trade in the green during afternoon session

The Indian equity benchmark indices were trading in the green on Tuesday afternoon. Indian indices were trading at record-high levels during the noon hours, on the back of the progress made on the COVID-19 vaccine and the prospects for a speedy global economic revival.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 44,341.19 and was trading at 44,390.27 (at 12:30 pm), up by 313.12 points or 0.71 per cent. BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 44,499.62 points and low of 44,247.12 points so far in the trading session.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,019.35 points (at 12:30 pm), up by 92.90 points or 0.72 per cent. During the trading session, the sectors trading high were -- auto up by 1.79 per cent, consumer discretionary goods and services higher by 1.25 per cent and Bankex increased by 1.70 per cent.

The sectors, which were trading lower were -- energy down by 0.41 per cent, oil and gas plummeted by 0.08 per cent and telecom lower by 0.04 per cent. (ANI)