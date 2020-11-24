Left Menu
Ryanair November load factor expected in mid 60% range - O'Leary

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:41 IST
Ryanair expects the load factor on its flights in November to be in the mid 60% range, the group CEO Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday on BBC radio.

The figure was 73% in October. Ryanair may be feeling the impact this month of a national lockdown in England which is due to end on Dec. 2.

"Our load factor in November will be probably down somewhere in the mid 60%," O'Leary said.

