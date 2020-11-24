Left Menu
Commenting on the launch, TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Naveen Soni said the model redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium multi purpose vehicle (MPV).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:11 IST
Toyota drives in updated Innova Crysta with price starting at Rs 16.26 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has launched an updated version of its multi purpose vehicle Innova Crysta in the country, priced between Rs 16.26 -24.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version of the model comes with various changes in exterior design and enhanced safety features like front clearance sonar (with MID display) to prevent collisions while parking in tight spaces, TKM said in a statement.

The new version also comes with a new and larger infotainment system and connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location among others, it added. Commenting on the launch, TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Naveen Soni said the model redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium multi purpose vehicle (MPV). "Over the years, we have strived to make the Innova even better by imbibing the advanced technologies and features and launching improved versions regularly. The new and bolder Innova Crysta continues that legacy in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach," he added.

The launch is particularly timed for those customers who are seeking unmatched safety and unrivaled comfort during long distance travel with family or on business needs, Soni noted. The Innova range has been the leader in the MPV segment in India for over 15 years. The model has sold over 8.8 lakh units till date.

