Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercedes Benz ties up with SBI for car finance

The collaboration will give Mercedes-Benz India access to the unparalleled market penetration of SBI's HNI customer base, while the bank's customers will enjoy exclusive benefits  on booking its luxury cars, the company said in a release. The SBI customers can use YONO platform for online booking of Mercedes-Benz cars with additional benefits till December 31, the company said in the release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:33 IST
Mercedes Benz ties up with SBI for car finance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday said it has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) for car finance at 'attractive' interest rate besides many other benefits. The collaboration will give Mercedes-Benz India access to the unparalleled market penetration of SBI's HNI customer base, while the bank's customers will enjoy exclusive benefits on booking its luxury cars, the company said in a release. The tie-up guarantees many financial benefits including an attractive rate of interest. Besides, all customers booking a Mercedes-Benz car online through SBI's digital platform YONO will get an additional benefit of Rs 25,000 at the dealerships, it said. "Mercedes-Benz has been constantly exploring new avenues to reach out to potential customers and this is the first time we are collaborating with any bank. The collaboration...gives us an exciting opportunity to expand our customer base and reach out to the potential HNI customers of the bank with our products and services," said Martin Schwenk, MD&CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. "We are confident the SBI customers will be highly excited with the seamless online journey we have created through our e-commerce portal, and avail subsequent benefits from this collaboration," he added. Under the tie-up, the SBI (high net-worth individuals) HNI customers in all its 17 circles across India will have access to the collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, enhancing the reach and increasing market penetration, the company said. "With attractive interest rates and customised benefits including a smart digital option of booking the Mercedes on YONO, we look forward to witnessing our HNI customers live through a unique journey of getting home the car," said C S Setty, Managing Director (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI. The bank is optimistic that its customers will make the most of this advantageous offering amid festive season, he said. The SBI customers can use YONO platform for online booking of Mercedes-Benz cars with additional benefits till December 31, the company said in the release.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi bans Tips4Market, proprietor for providing unauthorised investment advisory services

Regulator Sebi has barred&#160;Tips4Market and its proprietor Mahesh Vaghajibhai Ramani from the capital markets for&#160;providing unauthorised trading tips to investors. Besides, they have been prohibited from carrying out investment advi...

Canadian officer in Huawei CFO's arrest says he did not ask for phone passcodes

A Canadian police officer involved in the arrest of HuaweiChief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou two years ago in a U.S. extradition case testified on Monday he did not plan to obtain her mobile phone passcodes or search her electronic device...

AIFF Disciplinary Committee warns Mumbai City player Jahouh for reckless foul

All India Football Federations Disciplinary Committee has warned Mumbai City FC player Ahmed Jahouh of exemplary sanction if he repeats his reckless behaviour during the future Indian Super League matches. The disciplinary body deemed Jahou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and oil ride high on Biden transition and vaccine hopes

Stocks, oil and risk currencies gained on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to begin his transition burnished a November already boosted by COVID-19 vaccines.European markets tracked gains in Asian and U.S. e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020