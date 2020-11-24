UK will remain global leader for asset management after Brexit-Sunak

UK will remain global leader for asset management after Brexit-SunakReuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:57 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he was determined that the United Kingdom would remain a global leader for asset management after Brexit.
"We're beginning a new relationship with the EU. And as we do so, we are determined that the UK will remain a global leader for asset management," Sunak said in comments to a conference organised by The Investment Association, an industry group.
