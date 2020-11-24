Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bans Tips4Market, proprietor for providing unauthorised investment advisory services

In the event of the same, final directions will take effect against T4M and Ramani, it added. The final directions include T4M and Ramani will have to refund the money received from the clients in respect of the unregistered investment advisory activities and submit a certificate from a Chartered Accountant, within a period of three months from the date of the expiry of the prescribed period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:17 IST
Sebi bans Tips4Market, proprietor for providing unauthorised investment advisory services

Regulator Sebi has barred Tips4Market and its proprietor Mahesh Vaghajibhai Ramani from the capital markets for providing unauthorised trading tips to investors. Besides, they have been prohibited from carrying out investment advisory services till further orders.

Sebi conducted a preliminary examination and found that Tips4Market (T4M) was soliciting and inducing investors to deal in securities market on the basis of investment advice, stock tips among others, prima facie, without having the requisite registration as mandated under the IA norms. The amount of money, prima facie, observed to have been collected by the company was Rs 96.6 lakh from investors through such services.

By indulging in such activities, they violated the provisions of investment advisers (IA) Regulations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in an interim order last week. Sebi has directed T4M and its sole proprietor Ramani to "cease and desist from acting as an investment advisor" until further orders.

They have been asked to immediately withdraw and remove all advertisements, in relation to their investment advisory activity until further orders. Further, the regulator has prohibited them from diverting any funds raised from investors and restrained them from disposing of any assets, whether movable or immovable, including money lying in bank accounts, except with the prior permission of Sebi.

Sebi has asked them "not to access the securities market and buy, sell or otherwise deal in securities in any manner whatsoever, directly or indirectly, until further orders". T4M and Ramani may file the objections and/or request for personal hearing, if any, receivable by Sebi within 21 days from the date of the order and contest the findings, Sebi said in the interim order passed on November 20.

If the objections or the request for personal hearing, if any, are not received by Sebi within the prescribed period, then it will be construed that they have no objections to offer and have admitted the finding or allegations that have been made against them, the regulator said. In the event of the same, final directions will take effect against T4M and Ramani, it added.

The final directions include T4M and Ramani will have to refund the money received from the clients in respect of the unregistered investment advisory activities and submit a certificate from a Chartered Accountant, within a period of three months from the date of the expiry of the prescribed period. Further, they will be barred from the capital markets "till the expiry of five years from the date of refund of the money" under the final direction.

The interim directions would take effect immediately. If objections or request for personal hearing are not filed and received by Sebi within the prescribed period,then the interim directions would  operate till the prescribed period and thereafter the final directions would take effect, Sebi said..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Diamond League announces 14 meetings for 2021 season

Diamond League on Tuesday released a provisional calendar for the 2021 season, which will see a return to the full schedule of 14 meetings culminating in a season finale in Zurich. Now in its 12th annual cycle, track and fields premier seas...

England to cut travel quarantines to 5 days with tests

Just in time for holiday travellers, England is cutting the two-week quarantine facing people arriving from regions not on Britains coronavirus safe list, reducing it to as little as five days if they test negative for COVID-19. The change ...

KZN Premier appeals for resolution to concerns facing truck drivers

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has appealed for calm and a peaceful resolution to all the concerns facing truck drivers and the road freight industry as a whole.The provincial government said it has noted with serious concern the prot...

PIL in HC to regulate powers of civil defence volunteers

A PIL was moved on Tuesday in the Delhi High Court seeking regulation of the powers delegated to civil defence volunteers in the city and that they be prevented from wearing uniforms similar to that of police. The petition by a lady advocat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020