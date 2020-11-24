Left Menu
Amritsar-bound trains diverted as farmer body refuses to clear track

The Railways on Tuesday diverted several Amritsar-bound trains as a farmer body protest against the Centre’s farm laws refused to clear a track here. However, farmers protesting under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee here refused to clear the track, a move criticised by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Monday.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:23 IST
The Railways on Tuesday diverted several Amritsar-bound trains as a farmer body protest against the Centre’s farm laws refused to clear a track here. The Railways had resumed its services on Monday after around 30 farmer bodies agreed to lift their blockage of passenger trains for 15 days last week. However, farmers protesting under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee here refused to clear the track, a move criticised by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Monday. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira on Tuesday said the farmer body has blocked a rail track at the Jandiala railway station, 25 km from Amritsar.

Due to it, many Amritsar-bound trains were diverted to Tarn Taran, officials said, adding that some of the trains were stopped at the Beas railway station on Tuesday morning. Passengers were taken to Amritsar through buses and other vehicles, they said.

Khaira told reporters that officials held a series of meetings with representatives of the committee to persuade them to lift their blockade. But they remained adamant, he said. The deputy commissioner said the state government has no intention of using force to remove protesters from the rail track. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has refused to budge from its stand till the farm laws issue is resolved. On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the blockade by it would put people to major inconvenience and may have grave consequences for the state. He said the committee is acting against the interests of Punjab and its people.

