Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six special trains of TVM division cancelled in view of TN cyclone

For e-ticket holders, automatic refund would be granted. For tickets booked at railway counters, the time limit has been relaxed and passengers can avail refund from the railway counter on surrendering of tickets within 15 days of the scheduled departure of the train as against the regular norm of three days, the release added.PTI UDBN WELCOME UDBN WELCOME.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:34 IST
Six special trains of TVM division cancelled in view of TN cyclone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI): Six special trains of the Thiruvananthapuram division of the Southern Railways, have been cancelled on November 25 in view of the IMD forecast of cyclonic storm Nivar making landfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Trains which have been cancelled are: Train No.02634 KanyakumariChennai Egmore Daily Superfast Express Special; Train No 02633 Chennai EgmoreKanyakumari Daily Superfast Express Special;Train No06724 KollamChennai Egmore Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special;Train No 06723 Chennai EgmoreKollam Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special;Train No.06102 KollamChennai Egmore Express Special via Sengottai, Madurai Jn andTrain No 06101 Chennai Egmore Kollam Express Special via Madurai Jn, Sengottai.

The railways has said full refund would be granted to passengers of the cancelled trains,a press release said. For e-ticket holders, automatic refund would be granted.

For tickets booked at railway counters, the time limit has been relaxed and passengers can avail refund from the railway counter on surrendering of tickets within 15 days of the scheduled departure of the train as against the regular norm of three days, the release added.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Ethiopia says foes surrendering, Tigray forces report battle win

The Ethiopian government said on Tuesday that Tigrayan soldiers were surrendering in the face of its advance towards the regional capital, but the local forces reported they were resisting and had destroyed a prestigious army division.Hundr...

Guard against laxity in COVID-19 fight; Bring down fatality rate under 1 pc: PM to CMs

Noting that alertness has given way to widespread negligence about COVID-19 among people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a few states have seen a surge in the infection in the same way as many countries witnessed after an earl...

European regulator moves to clear Boeing 737 for flight

European regulators on Tuesday took a step closer to letting the Boeing 737 Max fly again, publishing a proposed airworthiness directive that could see the aircraft cleared within weeks after being grounded for nearly two years over deadly ...

PM wants India to be ready to implement COVID-19 vaccination in different sectors: Karnataka Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to be ready to implement the COVID-19 vaccination on a priority basis in different sectors, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. Bommai while speaking to the reporters after atte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020