Six special trains of TVM division cancelled in view of TN cyclone

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI): Six special trains of the Thiruvananthapuram division of the Southern Railways, have been cancelled on November 25 in view of the IMD forecast of cyclonic storm Nivar making landfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Trains which have been cancelled are: Train No.02634 KanyakumariChennai Egmore Daily Superfast Express Special; Train No 02633 Chennai EgmoreKanyakumari Daily Superfast Express Special;Train No06724 KollamChennai Egmore Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special;Train No 06723 Chennai EgmoreKollam Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special;Train No.06102 KollamChennai Egmore Express Special via Sengottai, Madurai Jn andTrain No 06101 Chennai Egmore Kollam Express Special via Madurai Jn, Sengottai.

The railways has said full refund would be granted to passengers of the cancelled trains,a press release said. For e-ticket holders, automatic refund would be granted.

For tickets booked at railway counters, the time limit has been relaxed and passengers can avail refund from the railway counter on surrendering of tickets within 15 days of the scheduled departure of the train as against the regular norm of three days, the release added.